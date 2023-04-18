Ice hockey DEL: Munich vs. Ingolstadt – live ticker – final, 3rd game – 2022/2023 playoffs

19:24 These are the starting six of the two teams: In the Red Bulls Mathias Niederberger starts between the posts. Also in the front row are Patrick Hager, Chris DeSousa, Maximilian Kastner, Maximilian Daubner and Daryl Boyle. At Ingolstadt is Jonas Stettmer in goal for the first time. Justin Feser, Enrico Henriquez-Morales, Mathew Bodie, Leon Hüttl and Frederik Storm are also in the starting six.

19:20 Munich has the better scorers. With Ben Street (15 points) and Austin Ortega (14 points), the EHC has the two best scorers in the DEL playoffs. Street has scored two goals and provided 13 assists so far, while Ortega has scored five and provided nine assists. At Ingolstadt, the two best players Justin Feser and Daniel Pietta have ten points.

19:15 In the third game of the final, the first in the main round, EHC Munich, meets the second in the main round, ERC Ingolstadt. In the main round, Munich won all four games. For the first time two Bavarian teams meet in the final.

19:10 After Bayern won the first game in front of home fans 2-1 against Ingolstadt, the away win in Ingolstadt on Sunday was never really in danger. The Red Bulls were 4-1 after just 9:34 minutes. The EHC thus set a new record. Never before had Munich scored four goals at such an early stage. In the end, the EHC won 7:1 against the Panthers.