Ice hockey: Fehervar takes advantage of mistakes made by the competition

The Steinbach Black Wings Linz had to admit defeat at home to the Tiwag HC Innsbruck Haien 1:3, the KAC lost at Olimpija Ljubljana 6:7 after a penalty shootout. Defending champion Red Bull Salzburg lost 2-3 in Vienna against the Vienna Capitals.
Fehervar took advantage of the opposition’s falls and pulled away at the top, mainly thanks to three-time goalscorer Balint Magosi. After a brace from Magosi in the first third, the Graz team managed to level the score thanks to Clemens Krainz (44th) and Anthony Salinitri (47th). But 15 seconds after the equalizer, Magosi put the Hungarians back in the lead again and ultimately decisively.
ICE Hockey League
Schedule and table
Tyroleans end Linz’s home series
The Black Wings from Linz and the KAC are already nine points behind. The Upper Austrians, who had recently celebrated nine home wins in a row, went into the first break with a 1-0 lead against Innsbruck, but Kevin Roy (21st), Corey Mackin (27th) and Senna Peeters (60th/EN) scored for the Tyroleans to victory. The Linz team remained without points in their home ice arena for the first time since September 24th.
GEPA/Christian Moser In Linz this time the guests from Innsbruck had more reason to laugh
Torfestival and Ljubljana
The KAC missed a great opportunity to push the Black Wings out of second place. At the goal festival in Ljubljana, the Klagenfurt team were ahead 3-0 after the first third, but lost this lead and a two-goal lead at the end.
The Slovenians fought their way into the – goalless – extra time in the 55th minute with two goals within 26 seconds and got two more points thanks to the outstanding Miha Zajc. The Slovenian team player scored four goals, prepared one goal and was the only player to score his attempt in the penalty shootout.
Capitals are hopeful
After their fourth defeat in their last five games, Salzburg is already ten points behind Fehervar. The Vienna lead by Lukas Pfiff (30th) was equalized by Peter Hochkofler (34th/PP). In the final third, Mathias Böhm (47th) and Lukas Kainz (60th/EN) ensured the decision in favor of the Caps in front of 4,470 fans.
GEPA/Edgar Eisner The Vienna Capitals inflicted their third defeat on Salzburg in their third duel of the season and are approaching tenth place
Ryan Murphy only managed to score with 38 seconds left. After the third win in the third duel of the season with the champions, the Viennese are still four points behind tenth place, which brings a place in the pre-play-offs.
Win2day ICE Hockey League, Week 14
Tuesday:
Fehervar – Graz 5:2
(2:0 0:0 3:2)
2,750 spectators
Tore: Magosi (6./15./48.), Bartalis (57./SH), Hari (60.) bzw. Krainz (44.), Salinitri (47.)
Penalty minutes: 6 and 2 respectively
Linz – Innsbruck 1:3
(1:0 0:2 0:1)
3,800 spectators
Tore: Romig (9th/PP) bzw. Roy (21st), Mackin (27th), Peeters (60th/EN)
Penalty minutes: 8 and 6 respectively
Ljubljana – KAC 7:6 n. P.
(0:3 3:1 3:2/0:0 1:0)
Goals: Bicevskis (24th), Zajc (26th, 29th, 48th, 55th/PP), Gooch (55th), decided. Penalty: Zajc or Sablattnig (9th), Ganahl (17th/PP), Haudum (19th, 45th/PP), Bischofberger (33rd/PP), Fraser (53rd)
Penalty minutes: 12 or 10
Vienna – Salzburg 3:2
(0:0 1:1 2:1)
4,470 spectators
Goals: Piff (30th), Böhm (47th), Kainz (60th/EN) or Hochkofler (34th/PP), Murphy (60th)
Penalty minutes: 8 and 6 respectively
Evil – VSV 3:2
(0:1 3:1 0:0)
3,500 spectators
Goals: Thomas (22nd), Valentine (24th), Miceli (31st) or Hughes (11th), Luciani (33rd)
Penalty minutes: 6 and 4 respectively
Pustertal – Vorarlberg 3:6
(2:3 0:1 1:2)
2,700 spectators
Tore: Icon (9th), Sill (17th, 59th/PP) bzw. Kirichenko (9th), Van Nes (15th, 20th/PP, 41st), Owre (40th/PP, 49th)
Penalty minutes: 8 or 10