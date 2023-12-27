Ice hockey: Fehervar takes advantage of mistakes made by the competition

The Steinbach Black Wings Linz had to admit defeat at home to the Tiwag HC Innsbruck Haien 1:3, the KAC lost at Olimpija Ljubljana 6:7 after a penalty shootout. Defending champion Red Bull Salzburg lost 2-3 in Vienna against the Vienna Capitals.

Fehervar took advantage of the opposition’s falls and pulled away at the top, mainly thanks to three-time goalscorer Balint Magosi. After a brace from Magosi in the first third, the Graz team managed to level the score thanks to Clemens Krainz (44th) and Anthony Salinitri (47th). But 15 seconds after the equalizer, Magosi put the Hungarians back in the lead again and ultimately decisively.

ICE Hockey League

Schedule and table

Tyroleans end Linz’s home series

The Black Wings from Linz and the KAC are already nine points behind. The Upper Austrians, who had recently celebrated nine home wins in a row, went into the first break with a 1-0 lead against Innsbruck, but Kevin Roy (21st), Corey Mackin (27th) and Senna Peeters (60th/EN) scored for the Tyroleans to victory. The Linz team remained without points in their home ice arena for the first time since September 24th.

GEPA/Christian Moser In Linz this time the guests from Innsbruck had more reason to laugh

Torfestival and Ljubljana

The KAC missed a great opportunity to push the Black Wings out of second place. At the goal festival in Ljubljana, the Klagenfurt team were ahead 3-0 after the first third, but lost this lead and a two-goal lead at the end.

The Slovenians fought their way into the – goalless – extra time in the 55th minute with two goals within 26 seconds and got two more points thanks to the outstanding Miha Zajc. The Slovenian team player scored four goals, prepared one goal and was the only player to score his attempt in the penalty shootout.

Capitals are hopeful

After their fourth defeat in their last five games, Salzburg is already ten points behind Fehervar. The Vienna lead by Lukas Pfiff (30th) was equalized by Peter Hochkofler (34th/PP). In the final third, Mathias Böhm (47th) and Lukas Kainz (60th/EN) ensured the decision in favor of the Caps in front of 4,470 fans.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner The Vienna Capitals inflicted their third defeat on Salzburg in their third duel of the season and are approaching tenth place

Ryan Murphy only managed to score with 38 seconds left. After the third win in the third duel of the season with the champions, the Viennese are still four points behind tenth place, which brings a place in the pre-play-offs.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, Week 14

Tuesday:

Fehervar – Graz 5:2

(2:0 0:0 3:2)

2,750 spectators

Tore: Magosi (6./15./48.), Bartalis (57./SH), Hari (60.) bzw. Krainz (44.), Salinitri (47.)

Penalty minutes: 6 and 2 respectively

Linz – Innsbruck 1:3

(1:0 0:2 0:1)

3,800 spectators

Tore: Romig (9th/PP) bzw. Roy (21st), Mackin (27th), Peeters (60th/EN)

Penalty minutes: 8 and 6 respectively

Ljubljana – KAC 7:6 n. P.

(0:3 3:1 3:2/0:0 1:0)

Goals: Bicevskis (24th), Zajc (26th, 29th, 48th, 55th/PP), Gooch (55th), decided. Penalty: Zajc or Sablattnig (9th), Ganahl (17th/PP), Haudum (19th, 45th/PP), Bischofberger (33rd/PP), Fraser (53rd)

Penalty minutes: 12 or 10

Vienna – Salzburg 3:2

(0:0 1:1 2:1)

4,470 spectators

Goals: Piff (30th), Böhm (47th), Kainz (60th/EN) or Hochkofler (34th/PP), Murphy (60th)

Penalty minutes: 8 and 6 respectively

Evil – VSV 3:2

(0:1 3:1 0:0)

3,500 spectators

Goals: Thomas (22nd), Valentine (24th), Miceli (31st) or Hughes (11th), Luciani (33rd)

Penalty minutes: 6 and 4 respectively

Pustertal – Vorarlberg 3:6

(2:3 0:1 1:2)

2,700 spectators

Tore: Icon (9th), Sill (17th, 59th/PP) bzw. Kirichenko (9th), Van Nes (15th, 20th/PP, 41st), Owre (40th/PP, 49th)

Penalty minutes: 8 or 10

Basic passage table

Share this: Facebook

X

