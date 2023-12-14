Ice hockey: Home win against Hungary in the Austrian Cup

Eishockey

Austria is in the final of the Ice Hockey Austria Cup in Klagenfurt. Team boss Roger Bader’s selection defeated A-WM relegated Hungary 3-0 on Thursday evening and will face A-WM promoted Poland, who beat Italy 3-0, in the final on Friday (5 p.m., live on ORF Sport +). 1 prevailed.



Oliver Achermann (13th), Emilio Romig (41st) and Lukas Kainz (60th/EN) scored for the hosts in front of 1,500 spectators, goalie David Madlener was able to celebrate a shut-out.

The Austrians, who competed with debutant Tobias Sablatnig (KAC), got off to a much better start. Achermann from the Swiss second division team HC La Chaux-de-Fonds rewarded the home team’s clear increase in chances; the goal-scoring ratio after the first third was 14:3 in favor of the Austrians.

Decision only in the final third

But the Hungarians came up and played a game at least on equal terms in the second third. Madlener was now challenged; his front men were no longer as confident defensively as they had been in the first 20 minutes. The power play opportunities also remained unused.

The supposed 2-0 by Peter Schneider shortly before the third siren did not count due to an earlier offside position. The assets Schneider and Benjamin Baumgartner then combined successfully, Romig had an easy game to make it 2-0. The goal gave Austria a boost. Kainz made it 3-0 0.2 seconds before the end of the game; for the Vienna Capitals Center it was his first goal in the team jersey.

Austria will appear in Klagenfurt as defending champions thanks to the 3-2 final win over Denmark in February 2020, after the tournament was canceled in the last two years due to CoV.

Top-class test opponents before the World Cup

World Cup preparations continue in February with a tournament in Epinal against hosts France, Denmark and Norway. From April 1st, Bader and his team will, as before, complete five team camps with nine test games.

World Cup third place Latvia starts with two games in Riga (April 4th and 5th), highlights in Austria are the games against the Czech Republic on April 20th in Linz and against runner-up World Champion Germany on April 27th in Zell am See. The final highlight is the duel with world champion Canada at the World Cup dress rehearsal on May 5th in Vienna.

Austria Cup in Klagenfurt

Thursday:

Austria – Hungary 3-0

(1:0 0:0 2:0)

Goals: Achermann (13th), Romig (41st), Kainz (60th/EN)

Poland – Italy 3:1

(0:1 2:0 1:0)

