Ice hockey: ICE top duo Salzburg and Linz pull away

The fourth-placed iDM Heat Pumps VSV gave up a 4-1 lead against Olimpija Ljubljana and had to admit defeat to the Slovenians 4-6 in Villach. Record champions KAC prevailed in a close game in Klagenfurt against the TIWAG Innsbruck Haie 4:3 in a penalty shootout, the Moser Medical Graz 99ers won at home against Migross Asiago with 2:1 after extra time, and the Pioneers Vorarlberg lost to the Pustertal Wölfen in Feldkirch with 1:2.

Salzburg continued its winning streak against Fehervar and is now unbeaten in 14 duels with the Hungarians. The match winner was Peter Hochkofler, who scored 1:1 (32nd) and 3:1 (51st). Ryan Murphy took the lead for what was still the best home team in the league in the 47th minute, Peter Schneider scored the final score in the empty goal.

“I think we executed our plan pretty well. We didn’t want to allow counterattack chances – there were a few anyway – but it was a good team game with blocked shots and good breakouts,” said Salzburg’s Hochkofler. That was a good improvement on the last game. “There was also a great atmosphere in the hall today, so I was particularly pleased that I was able to score twice.”

Linz ends Bozen’s winning streak

Runner-up HCB Südtirol traveled to Linz with a series of ten wins and with another success would have set a new club record since joining the league. With late goals from Matt Mackenzie (57th) and Emilio Romig (60th/EN), Linz ended the winning streak that Bozen had started after the home defeat against the Black Wings on October 20th.

ICE Hockey League

Schedule and table

VSV had taken a 4-1 lead against Ljubljana at the beginning of the middle third with three goals within 130 seconds (26th), but conceded 2-4 before the second break and ended up conceding three goals between the 45th and 48th. Minute behind decisively. With the fifth defeat in the last six games, VSV fell back to fifth place behind arch rivals KAC.

KAC stops negative run against Innsbruck

After three recent home defeats against Innsbruck, they fought for a 4-3 win after a penalty shootout. The Tyroleans made up for a 0-1 deficit in the middle third and took a 3-1 lead into the final third. Matt Fraser (50th) and Jesper Jensen Aabo (57th) brought the KAC back, in the penalty shootout Lukas Haudum secured two points with two converted attempts and goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm secured two points for the Carinthians.

Bottom team Graz celebrated three wins in a row for the first time this season. Shortly before the end of extra time, Axel Wemmerborn secured a 2-1 home win against second-to-last Asiago.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, Woche elf

Tuesday:

Salzburg – Fehervar 4:1

(0:0 1:1 3:0)

Goals: Hochkofler (32nd, 51st), Murphy (47th), Schneider (60th/EN) and Terbocs (24th/PP)

Penalty minutes: 6 and 2 respectively

Linz – Bolzano 2-0

(0:0 0:0 2:0)

Tore: Mackenzie (57.), Creamy (60./EN)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 4

VSV – Ljubljana 4:6

(1:1 3:1 0:4)

Tore: Maxa (3rd), Wallenta (24th), Wall (26th), Luciani (26th) bzw. Leskinen (12., 46., 48./PP), Simsic (38., 45.), Gooch (60./EN)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 4

KAC – Innsbruck 4:3 n. P.S.

(1:0 0:3 2:0 – 0:0 – 1:0)

Goals: Herburger (9th), Fraser (50th), Jensen Aabo (57th), Haudum (decisive penalty) or Winkler (25th), Lattner (26th), Green (31st)

Penalty minutes: 10 or 10

Graz – Asiago 2:1 n. V.

(0:0 1:0 0:1 – 1:0)

Goals: Kittinger (35th), Wemmenborn (65th) and Rapuzzi (56th)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 4

Vorarlberg – Pustertal 1:2

(0:0 1:0 0:2)

Tore: Pastujov (23rd/PP) bzw. Stanton (44.), Hannoun (55.)

Penalty minutes: 0 or 8

Basic passage table

Share this: Facebook

X

