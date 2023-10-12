Ice hockey: Innsbruck early in the CHL round of 16

Eishockey

HC Innsbruck secured their third victory in their fifth appearance in the Champions Hockey League (CHL). The Tyroleans won the away game at Aalborg Pirates 6:4 (2:0 1:2 3:2) on Wednesday evening. Brady Shaw scored three times for the “Sharks”, who secured their place in the round of 16 early. The last group game at home against Skelleftea on Tuesday can be enjoyed.



11.10.2023 22.13

Online since yesterday, 10:13 p.m

The Tyroleans took a two-goal lead after the first third thanks to their Canadian top scorer. Shaw (4th) capitalized on an assist from Anders Krogsgaard and added after a quarter of an hour. Aalborg knew how to counter after the first break. While the Tyroleans let the reins slip a bit, Denmark’s champions came closer to 1:2 (28th) and 2:3 (39th/PP) thanks to Patrick Björkstrand and Jeppe Jul Korsgaard. Gordon Green (34th) used a quick counterattack for the “Sharks”.

Brady’s third strike (43rd/PP) was only supposed to bring some calm to the Innsbruck team’s game. Aalborg hit the crossbar before Innsbruck goalie Evan Buitenhuis made a mistake and Tobias Ladehoff (50th) made it possible to score again. It should continue in this key until the end. Corey Mackin (51′) just 82 seconds later and Kevin Roy (56′) scored again to create a seemingly reassuring cushion of two goals. Björkstrand (57th) scored again before Buitenhuis prevented anything worse from happening against the Aalborg striker.

Champions Hockey League, fifth matchday

Wednesday:

Aalborg – Innsbruck 4:6

(0:2 2:1 2:3)

Aalborg, 2,500 spectators

Tore: Björkstrand (28., 57.), Korsgaard (39.), Ladehoff (50.) respectively. Shaw (4th, 15th, 43rd/PP) Green (34th), Mackin (51st), Roy (56th)

Penalty minutes: 6 and 4 respectively