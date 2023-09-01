Ice hockey: Innsbruck surprises in CHL against Geneva

Eishockey

HC Innsbruck celebrated an impressive debut in the Champions Hockey League (CHL) on Thursday evening. The hosts surprisingly won 5:2 (0:2 3:0 2:0) against the much higher rated Swiss champions Geneve-Servette HC. Salzburg, under new coach Oliver David, will start against Skelleftea in Sweden on Friday (7:00 p.m.).



Online since yesterday, 11:11 p.m

Innsbruck started the game badly. Geneva took a 2-0 lead with a lightning start with goals from Teemu Hartikainen (2nd) and Vincent Praplan (3rd). The Tyroleans got into the game a little better after that, but didn’t score a goal for the time being.

That changed in the middle third, however, when Lukas Bär (28th) and Canadian Kevin Roy made it 2-2 in the 33rd minute after some valuable preliminary work by Senna Peeters. Brady Shaw gave the home side a 3-2 lead in the 39th minute. The Swiss couldn’t turn the game around despite a strong final phase, also thanks to a very good performance by Innsbruck goalie Evan Buitenhuis. Shortly before the final whistle, Corey Mackin scored twice in the 59th minute and Roy again (60th) into the visitors’ empty goal, making it 5-2.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr Canadian Kevin Roy was able to convince with two goals

Innsbruck, third in the main round alongside Salzburg, qualified for the European competition for the first time with only 24 teams left. Each team plays a total of six games, with the top 16 advancing to the round of 16. For the Tyroleans it’s again against a Swiss club on Saturday, Biel is waiting (with Fabio Hofer).