In the duel between the Graz 99ers and the Black Wings, there was deja vu for players and fans of both teams. Just like in the first game on Tuesday, Linz went into the first period with a 2-0 lead. Defender Marc-Andre Dorion gave the visitors the lead with a shot from the blue line (5′), while Brodi Stuart, outnumbered, successfully countered to make it 2-0 (17′). Goalkeeper Nicolas Wieser, who was preferred again after his strong performance on Tuesday with 41 shots saved, looked unhappy.

In contrast to the home game, in which the Black Wings had conceded three goals in the middle period, the Linzers did not give up the game in the second half. On the contrary, Brian Lebler added a brace shortly after the restart. The top scorer scored after 32 seconds on the power play and increased to 4:0 (22nd) after winning a shot behind the goal. After that it was over for Wieser, Christian Engstrand came on the ice for him.

GEPA/Hans Oberlaender



Linz made life difficult for themselves with three penalties, Graz made it 4-1 (25 ‘) with a double advantage through Viktor Granholm. Thanks to strong saves by goalkeeper Rasmus Tirronen, however, there was no more damage from Linz’s point of view. After 5:1 by Emilio Romig (50th), Michael Schiechl reduced the lead to 2:5 only nine seconds later, but Lebler made everything clear with his third goal (54th) and fixed the third and decisive game of the series.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, Pre-Playoff, second day of play

Freitag

Graz – Linz 2: 6

(0:2 1:2 1:2)

Tore: Granholm (25./PP), Schiechl (50.) bzw. Dorion (5.), Stuart (17./SH), Lebler (21./PP, 22., 54./PP), Romig (50.)

Penalty minutes: 18 or 14

Status in the “Best of three” series: 1: 1 – Game three on Sunday in Linz

Asiago-Fehervar 4:5

(2:3 2:2 0:0)

Tore: Moncada (7.), McShane (14.), Marchetti (22./PP), Finoro (19.) bzw. Erdely (3.), Stipsicz (9.), Campbell (20.), Kuralt (31.), Hari (38.)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 6

Final score in the “Best of three” series: 0:2