Ice hockey: National team loses despite strong storm debuts

Status: 04/22/2023 7:43 p.m

Germany’s national ice hockey team lost to Austria despite a strong debut from NHL player Nico Sturm.

The selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation was defeated by the world number 15. on Saturday in a test match 2:3 (1:1, 0:1, 1:0) after a penalty shootout.

In front of 4,048 spectators in Landshut, Maximilian Kammerer from the Kölner Haien (12th minute) and Sturm (41st) scored the goals for Germany. Sturm also put up the goal from Kammerer. The professional from the North American league NHL had to put up with a hard elbow check to the head in the last third and then did not return to the ice. Lukas Haudum (7th) and Henrik Neubauer (29th) were both successful for Austria with a majority.

“A little bit nervous”

On Thursday in Deggendorf, Germany beat Austria 2-0 and thus celebrated their first victory under new national coach Harold Kreis. The DEB selection lost the first two preparatory games before the World Cup against the Czech Republic.

He’ll be one “bit nervous” said the 27-year-old storm at “MagentaSport” before his first international match for the senior national team. “I think it took long enough. And somehow something always got in the way.” emphasized the NHL pro from the San Jose Sharks: “It’s an experience that is very special and that only a few players get to have. I really appreciate it.”

Stützle and Seider not at the World Cup

His whole class showed storm at the first two goals. At first he served wonderfully for Kammerer, when the goal was 2: 2 in the meantime, the native of Augsburg converted ice cold. “He’s probably one of the best German ice hockey players. If you get to play in a row with him, it’s an honor, of course. It’s super fun.” said goal scorer Kammerer about Sturm after the first third.

The national team will have to do without another NHL player at the World Championships in Finland and Latvia, which begin in May. Tim Stützle from the Ottawa Senators has not received any approval from his club, as DEB sports director Christian Künast announced on the sidelines of the World Cup test. Defender Moritz Seider from the Detroit Red Wings had previously canceled due to some injuries.

According to Künast, attacker John-Jason Peterka from the Buffalo Sabers should join the squad on May 3rd for the final preparation phase in Munich. Whether other North American professionals will follow is an open question. Players from the DEL finalists from Munich and Ingolstadt are also expected. There are still three friendlies before the start of the World Cup on May 12 against Sweden. Twice Slovakia is the opponent (April 28th and 29th), once the USA (9th May).