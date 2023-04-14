Status: 04/14/2023 07:31 a.m

The Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl are in top form before the playoffs – the German achieves a personal best. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are ending the best season in NHL history.

The Edmonton Oilers around the German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl brought in a clear victory at the end of the regular NHL season.

The Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 (2-1, 2-1, 1-0) on Thursday (local time). Draisaitl scored his 52nd goal of the season and added two more goals worth seeing.

Only one was slightly better than Draisaitl

The 27-year-old from Cologne ended the preliminary round of the North American league with a personal best of 128 points. Only one person has achieved more this century: his teammate Connor McDavid, who scored 153 points with an assist against the Sharks.

NHL, Gameweek 27

arrow right

The Oilers have won all of their last nine games before the start of the playoffs. Of the eight Germans currently in the NHL, only goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer with the Seattle Kraken made the playoffs alongside Draisaitl.

Support with a strong 90 scorer points

Tim Stützle also played his most successful NHL season personally. The 21-year-old forward from the Ottawa Senators increased his points tally to 90 with a goal and an assist in his Senators’ 3-4 win at the Buffalo Sabers. As a result, Stützle has established himself as a top striker in his third NHL season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins rounded out the best season in league history with a win. The Bruins ended the season with an all-time high of 65 wins and 135 points with a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.