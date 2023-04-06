Home Sports Ice hockey: ÖEHV team loses first test for World Cup
Sports

Ice hockey: ÖEHV team loses first test for World Cup

Eishockey

Austria’s national ice hockey team lost the first test for the senior world championships in Finland and Latvia (May 12 to 28) against Slovenia 5-3 on Thursday. In Villach, the team of team boss Roger Bader turned a 0:2 deficit, but the guests had the better end for themselves.

06.04.2023 19.38

Online since today, 7.38 p.m

Austria were behind against the promoted team in Group A with goals from VSV striker Blaz Tomazevic (7′) and Jan Drozg (15′), but turned the game around through Black Wings Linz’s Emilio Romig (20’/ PP) and Nico Feldner (25th/PP, 28th). After Graz player Ken Ograjensek (31st) equalized, VSV man Robert Sabolic decided the game (52nd / PP).

Ziga Pance made the final score with an empty net goal (59′). The ÖEHV team continues next Wednesday away in Italy, with a total of eight friendlies on the program.

Kasper falls out due to injury for the World Cup

At the World Cup finals, where Austria were in Group A against France (May 13), Sweden (May 14), Denmark (May 16), USA (May 17), Germany (May 19), Finland (May 20) and Hungary (May 22) scores, young star Marco Kasper will definitely not be there. The 18-year-old from Carinthia, who made his debut for the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League (NHL) last weekend, will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

According to initial information, the Carinthian will be out for at least six weeks. Lucky in misfortune: He does not need an operation because nothing has shifted and it is not a question of a comminuted fracture. “Under the circumstances, I’m okay. Of course my knee hurts and it’s a pity that I can’t finish the season and miss the World Cup,” said Kasper.

Ice hockey test match

Austria – Slovenia 3:5

Villach, 2,400 spectators

Tore: Romig (20./PP), Feldner (25./PP, 28.) bzw. Tomazevic (7.), Drozg (15.), Ograjensek (31.), Sabolic (52./PP), Pance (59./EN)

Penalty minutes: 6 or 8

Ice Hockey World Cup Test Matches

06.04. (Villach) Austria Slovenia 3:5
04/12 (Brunico) Italy Austria 7.30 p.m
14.04. (Innsbruck) Austria Italy 5.30 p.m
20.04. (Deggendorf) Deutschland Austria 7.30 p.m. *
04/22 (Landshut) Deutschland Austria 5 p.m
27.04. (Wien) Austria Czech Republic 6.30 p.m. *
04/29 (Brno) Czech Republic Austria 4 p.m. *
04.05. (Kapfenberg) Austria Slovakia 6.30 p.m. *
06.05. (Trencin) Slovakia Austria 4 p.m. *

* Live in ORF Sport +

