Austria were behind against the promoted team in Group A with goals from VSV striker Blaz Tomazevic (7′) and Jan Drozg (15′), but turned the game around through Black Wings Linz’s Emilio Romig (20’/ PP) and Nico Feldner (25th/PP, 28th). After Graz player Ken Ograjensek (31st) equalized, VSV man Robert Sabolic decided the game (52nd / PP).

Ziga Pance made the final score with an empty net goal (59′). The ÖEHV team continues next Wednesday away in Italy, with a total of eight friendlies on the program.

Kasper falls out due to injury for the World Cup

At the World Cup finals, where Austria were in Group A against France (May 13), Sweden (May 14), Denmark (May 16), USA (May 17), Germany (May 19), Finland (May 20) and Hungary (May 22) scores, young star Marco Kasper will definitely not be there. The 18-year-old from Carinthia, who made his debut for the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League (NHL) last weekend, will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

According to initial information, the Carinthian will be out for at least six weeks. Lucky in misfortune: He does not need an operation because nothing has shifted and it is not a question of a comminuted fracture. “Under the circumstances, I’m okay. Of course my knee hurts and it’s a pity that I can’t finish the season and miss the World Cup,” said Kasper.

Ice hockey test match

Austria – Slovenia 3:5

Villach, 2,400 spectators

Tore: Romig (20./PP), Feldner (25./PP, 28.) bzw. Tomazevic (7.), Drozg (15.), Ograjensek (31.), Sabolic (52./PP), Pance (59./EN)

Penalty minutes: 6 or 8