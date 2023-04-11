Home Sports Ice hockey: Salzburg gains advantage in the final series
Sports

Ice hockey: Salzburg gains advantage in the final series

Ice hockey: Salzburg gains advantage in the final series

Eishockey

In the final series of the win2day ICE Hockey League on Tuesday, Red Bull Salzburg is on course to defend its title. The “Bulls” won the third game against HC Bozen away 4:1 (1:0 1:0 2:1) and made it 2:1 in the best of seven. Salzburg now have the “home advantage” on their side.

After the first two games had ended 1-0 for the home team, this time in the sold-out “Palaonda” in Bozen, Salzburg got the advantage in the series on their side. On Friday, the “Bulls” can come close to winning the ICE League title again on home ice, with the exception of one win.

Peter Schneider (6th), Dennis Robertson (35th), Mario Huber (43rd) and Thomas Raffl (60th/EN) scored the goals for the guests, who are aiming for their eighth title in the international league. Ryan Culkin scored the consolation goal for the South Tyroleans (45th). Salzburg have been the Austrian champions since they reached the final.

GEPA/Valentina Gallina

Schneider (middle) shot Salzburg in front early on in Bozen

“Bulls” determine the game

Salzburg dominated the game from the start and created chances early on. The guests were rewarded by Schneider in the sixth minute. Towards the end of the first period, the South Tyroleans got into the game better, but were unable to take advantage of the guests’ carelessness.

In the second third, the opportunities for the home team increased – and also the penalties for both teams. Even with a double advantage, Bozen couldn’t get past the again strong Salzburg goalie Atte Tolvanen. The former Bolzano player Robertson then put the South Tyroleans back with a 2-0 in the 35th minute. The defender was able to move towards the goal practically unhindered and completed the action with a powerful shot.

In the final section, after just three minutes, Huber finally set the course for Salzburg to win. The Bolzano team regained hope with a goal from Culkin (45′) after a heavy scrum around Tolvanen. But there was nothing more for the hosts in the “Eiswelle” now called Sparkasse Arena. Salzburg captain Raffl hit the empty goal and thus ensured the final score.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, finals, third game

Tuesday:

Bolzano – Salzburg 1:4

(0:1 0:1 1:2)

Tower: Culkin (45.) bzw. Schneider (6th), Robertson (35th), M. Huber (42nd), Raffl (60th/EN)

Penalty minutes: 10 or 8

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:2

