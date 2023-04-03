Salzburg delivered a mature performance in the fifth semi-final game and from the start there was never really any danger of leaving the ice as a loser. Dennis Robertson made it 1-0 in the fourth minute, Troy Bourke followed up in the 12th minute. With Thomas Raffl making it 3-0 on the power play, the fronts were finally settled.

KAC, desperately struggling against the end of the season, was unable to turn the tide against the clever hosts, even though they brought in a sixth field player in place of keeper Sebastian Dahm for the first time in the 50th minute. That took revenge in the 59th minute – Lucas Thaler hit the empty goal. Salzburg have thus won twelve of their 16 semi-final appearances.

GEPA/David Geieregger



Raffl then looked to the final series with great optimism. “We are ready and attacking,” said the Carinthian. KAC coach Petri Matikainen seemed less happy. “Salzburg was much better in the series, there is no doubt about that. It was a difficult season for us, also due to injuries. I think we got the maximum out of it,” explained the Finn. Whether he will look after the Klagenfurt team in the coming season remains to be seen. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t decide that,” said Matikainen.

Capitals fight in vain

The game in Bolzano was less one-sided. Bernhard Posch put the guests in front after just 112 seconds, South Tyrol responded with the equalizer through Mike Halmo (15th) and made it 2-1 through Christian Thomas (22nd). Matt Bradley (39th) gave the Viennese hope again with his goal to make it 2:2, but then Daniel Frank (57th) struck decisively. Immediately before that, Mathias Böhm had missed the chance for the Capitals’ third goal.

Nevertheless, their coach Dave Barr was not dissatisfied. “I’m very proud to have coached this group of players this season. They are great people, they gave everything they had in this series. Some of our players were injured. I really feel sorry for them because this series could have continued if we had had luck on our side. All the games were very close,” summed up the Canadian.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, semi-finals, fifth day of play

Sunday:

Bolzano – Vienna 3:2

(1:1 1:1 1:0)

Goals: Halmo (15′), Thomas (22′), Frank (57′) and Posch (2′), Bradley (39′)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 6

Final score in the “Best of seven” series: 4:1

Salzburg – KAC 4:0

(2:0 1:0 1:0)

Tower: Robertson (4th), Bourke (12th), Raffl (33rd/PP), Thaler (59th/EN)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 8

Final score in the “Best of seven” series: 4:1