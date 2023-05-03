Ice hockey: Salzburg relies on “head coach rookie”

For the past two seasons, David has been employed as an assistant coach at the Swiss first division club Biel-Bienne. After Finnish head coach Antti Törmänen suffered health problems, the American also led the team as interim head coach in two games during the play-off phase.

Salzburg is only the second coaching station for the father of two in Europe. His coaching career began in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), a junior league in the United States. From 2013 to 2021, interrupted only by a 2016-17 season in Portland, he was behind the gang in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In the 2019/20 season, David was named Coach of the Year.

IMAGO/Pius Koller



Build and evolve

“I had my first contact with the Red Bulls and the Red Bull Ice Hockey Academy five years ago when I was still working in Dubuque. At the time, I wanted to learn from the academy because we built something similar in Dubuque. Since then I’ve been very interested in the Red Bulls and have followed the development of the academy and the professional team,” said the new Salzburg coach in a broadcast from the club, who this year was able to defend both his Austrian championship title and that of the win2day ICE Hockey League .

According to manager Helmut Schlögl, David should continue the successful path of champion coach McIlvane, who is returning to the USA, in Salzburg. “We would like to continue on the path we embarked on two years ago. With Oliver David, a coach is coming to Salzburg who has the ice hockey knowledge to build on what already exists and to further develop the team,” says Schlögl. The previous assistants Ben Cooper and Daniel Petersson and goalie trainer Markus Kerschbaumer should help David.