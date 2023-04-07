Christian Thomas (14th) scored the only goal in front of almost 5,600 fans in the Eiswelle in the first third. The second game in the “Best of seven” series will take place on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) in Salzburg.

Salzburg tried a playful line from the start, but the South Tyroleans put the “bulls” down with their no-frills, straightforward game.

Puck loss leads to only goal

A loss by Salzburg’s Tyler Lewington in his own third enabled Thomas to take the lead after 13:32 minutes. The Canadian poked the puck past Salzburg goalie Atte Tolvanen on the short post.

Bozen recorded 13 shots on goal in the first half, but did not let Salzburg develop in the duel between the two top teams of the regular season, especially with consistent defensive behavior. In the end, the shooting ratio was 22:18 for the South Tyroleans. In Salzburg’s best chance, goalie Sam Harvey toeed off Troy Burke (46′), and Paul Huber also missed a good opportunity in the finish.

Increase in offensive needed

“It wasn’t our best game, but it wasn’t that bad either,” said Huber. “We had a number of chances, but unfortunately we didn’t get the shot. We didn’t allow as many chances either, but in the next game we have to create more offensively and shoot more.”

Not only did Salzburg not score a goal in an ICE game for the first time since November, they also conceded only their second defeat in the current play-offs. Before that, the holders had won 20 of their last 21 matches in the knockout stages of the international league.

Bolzano remains Salzburg’s feared opponent

Bozen will remain something of a nemesis for Salzburg, at least for the time being. They had already lost the series of finals in 2014 and 2018 – each in the seventh and last game – against the South Tyroleans, who won their two previous titles in the league at the time. The “Foxes” have now won four of the five previous season comparisons with Salzburg. They are also the only ICE team against which Salzburg has not yet won a play-off series.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, final, first day of play

Thursday:

Bolzano – Salzburg 1-0

(1:0 0:0 0:0)

Tor: Thomas (14.)

Penalty minutes: 6 or 6

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:0