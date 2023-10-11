Ice hockey: Salzburg suffers a last-minute defeat – sport.ORF.at

Eishockey

Red Bull Salzburg suffered a bitter defeat in the Champions Hockey League (CHL). The Austrian champions lost 1-0 to the Belfast Giants after extra time on Tuesday and after their fourth defeat in the fifth group game they have little chance of making the play-offs. Four seconds before the end of overtime, Daniel Tedesco (65th) scored the decisive goal.



10.10.2023 23.05

Online since yesterday, 11:05 p.m. (update: yesterday, 11:38 p.m.)

The sixth and final game of the regular season against the Lahti Pelicans from Finland will take place on October 17th in Salzburg. According to the current standings, head coach Oliver David’s team absolutely needs a big win in order to maintain their small chance of making it to the knockout round. Salzburg are currently in 19th place out of 24 teams, with the best 16 clubs making it into the play-offs in the newly formed group phase.

Both teams put on a concentrated performance in front of 5,057 spectators in the SSE Arena in Belfast and gave little away for much of the game. Many power play situations, some after questionable referee decisions, remained unused on both sides. In the 39th minute, Ryan Murphy missed one of Salzburg’s several great chances in the second third. In the final third, the “Bulls” missed a five-on-three situation shortly before the end.

“Of course it hurts”

In extra time, the Northern Irish, who competed with 18 North Americans in the squad, celebrated the last chance of the encounter. “It obviously hurts to lose the possible extra point so close to the end,” said Salzburg’s Paul Stapelfeldt. “We weren’t consistent enough throughout the game and didn’t do things the way we wanted to. “It was little things that ultimately contributed to the defeat,” said the defender.

GEPA/Gintare Karpaviciute Just a few seconds before the end of overtime, Belfast celebrated their victory

On Wednesday the Innsbruck Haie will be guests at Aalborg Pirates in Denmark. For the Tyroleans, currently in 16th place, the fifth group game is also about important points in the play-off race. The match can be seen live on ORF Sport + from 7 p.m.

Champions Hockey League, fifth matchday

Tuesday:

Belfast – Salzburg 1:0 n. V.

(0:0 0:0 0:0 – 1:0)

SSE Arena, 5,057 spectators, SR Dalton/Hinterdobler (DEN/GER)

Tor: Tedesco (65.)

Penalty minutes: 16 or 16

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

