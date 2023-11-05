Ice hockey: Salzburg wins hit against Linz

The EC iDM VSV lost the 353rd Carinthian derby at the KAC with 2:4 (1:2 1:1 1:2), but is still third ahead of the Black Wings and Klagenfurters. Meanwhile, the Moser Medical Graz 99ers conceded against Bozen Südtirol Alperia suffered another defeat at home with a 0:2 (0:0 0:1 0:1) and remain at the bottom of the league. The Styrians are already eight points behind the penultimate Vienna Capitals (16 points).

The TIWAG Innsbruck Haie brought eleven-placed Migross Asiago to their knees in extra time with 5:4 (3:1 0:2 1:1 / 1:0) and are in eighth place. Olimpija Ljubljana defeated the Pustertal Wölfe 6:3 (2:0 2:3 2:0) and is in tenth place.

Salzburg sets its sights on the Linz goal

In the top game in Salzburg, the home team put more pressure on in the opening third, Rasmus Tirronen in the Linz goal had to fend off twelve shots. His compatriot Kalle Myllymaa then scored to give the “Bulls” the lead in the 28th minute. From then on, and especially in the final section, the Upper Austrians played the game more openly. Shawn Ouellette-St-Amant rewarded himself and the guests with the equalizer in the 53rd minute. However, in the fifth minute of extra time, Mario Huber was there and secured Salzburg two points.

In Klagenfurt, 4,401 fans watched an exciting derby in which the KAC was mostly in control. After a sharp cross pass from Manuel Ganahl, Lukas Haudum made it 1-0 with a shot between the legs of VSV goalie Jean Philippe Lamoureux (13th), Thomas Vallant added five minutes after the start of the middle third. VSV certainly had its chances, but was also lucky not to fall even further behind when Jensen Aabo Jesper hit the crossbar (28th).

ICE Hockey League

Schedule and table

Ultimately, the guests at least made consistent use of their power play opportunities. First it was Robert Sabolic with a sensitive shot in the second third (36th), then Dylan MacPherson lived up to his reputation as the league’s most dangerous defender (42nd). However, the KAC was able to break VSV’s momentum and secured their first success after three defeats en suite thanks to Niki Kraus (54th) and an empty-net goal from Ganahl (60th). The guests, who won the first showdown of the season 4-2, lost for the first time in three games.

Next setback for Vienna Capitals

For the Vienna Capitals, who continue to struggle for form, the two-game mini-winning streak ended at Fehervar. Goals from Evan Weinger (8th) and Mario Fischer (60th) in the first and the end of the last third were not enough to threaten the Hungarians, who were leading 2-0 after just five minutes. Thanks to the 4:2 (2:1,2:0,0:1) win, Fehervar climbed to second place ahead of VSV, the Caps are still second to last.

Medium-sized Innsbruck only beat stragglers Asiago 5:4 (3:1, 0:2, 1:1; 1:0) at home in overtime, with Gordon Green scoring the decisive goal with his second goal of the evening. Meanwhile, HCB Südtirol celebrated its seventh win in a row with a 2-0 win over the Graz 99ers. It was the 13th defeat of the season for the bottom team from the Styrian capital.

Win2day ICE Hockey League

Sunday:

Salzburg – Linz 2:1 n. V.

(0:0 1:0 0:1 / 1:0)

Goals: Myllymaa (28th), Huber (65th) and St-Amant (53rd)

Penalty minutes: 6 and 4 respectively

Graz – Bolzano 0:2

(0:0 0:1 0:1)

Tore: Frank (27./SH), Gazley (59.)

Penalty minutes: 6 or 8

KAC – VSV 4:2

(1:0 1:1 2:1)

Tore: Haudum (13th), Vallant (26th), Kraus (54th), Ganahl (60th) bzw. Sabolic (36th/PP), MacPherson (43rd/PP)

Penalty minutes: 8 or 8

Innsbruck – Asiago 5:4 n. V.

(3:1 0:2 1:1 / -:-)

Tore: Lattner (6.), Shaw (8.), Bär (14.), Green (52., 63.) bzw. Gennaro (19.), Rapuzzi (27./PP), Marchetti (38./PP), Gazzola (49.)

Penalty minutes: 11 and 9 respectively

Fehervar – Vienna 4:2

(2:1 2:0 0:1)

Goals: Leclerc (2nd), Stipsicz (5th), Terbocs (31st), Hari (31st) or Weinger (9th), Fischer (60th)

Penalty minutes: 4 and 8 respectively

Ljubljana – Pustertal 6:3

(2:0 2:3 -:-)

Tore: Bicevskis (14.), Leskinen (15.), Cepon (26.), Pance (26.), Zajc (43.), Kapel (55.) bzw. Kasastul (29.), Hannoun (31.), Akeson (37.)

Penalty minutes: 2 or 6

Basic passage table

Share this: Facebook

X

