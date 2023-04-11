At the start of the series, the “Foxes” won 1-0 in Bozen last Thursday and thus also won the third home game of the season against Salzburg by just one goal.

Salzburg head coach Matt McIlvane is preparing for another tough fight: “Both teams have won once and scored exactly one goal. That means you have to work hard to score, but you have to be patient and not allow yourself the slightest mistake.”

“Pushing the limits in every respect”

“The toughness in the duels in the second game in Salzburg increased. We are therefore preparing ourselves again to have to push our limits in all respects, but we have also seen how Bolzano can be beaten,” said the US American.”Keep calm, trust in your own strengths. That’s a very important thing now. We show a strong team game and are used to playing tight games. As long as we keep the focus on what we want to do, we’re up the right way,” said McIlvane.

GEPA/David Geieregger



Salzburg striker Mario Huber promises full commitment again. “After the second game with the first win, we finally arrived in the series. You really have to fully concentrate on every single change without thinking too much about it. Such a close game awaits us again in Bolzano. We don’t give each other anything and will give everything again.”

Win2day ICE Hockey League Play-off