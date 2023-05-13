Ice hockey: Stand by Austria – France

10
For Austria’s national ice hockey team, the 2023 World Championship begins on Saturday with a groundbreaking game: Team boss Roger Bader’s team meets France in the Nokia Arena, a direct competitor in the fight for relegation. The game can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.
Eishockey
