Ice hockey: Status at Austria – Finland

Less than 24 hours after the bitter defeat against Germany, Austria is awaiting a duel with hosts and defending champions Finland at the 2023 World Cup. The highly favored “Lejonat” can book the quarter-final ticket in the Nokia Arena in Tampere with a win. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.
Eishockey
Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere, Group A:
Beginning 3:20 p.m. (CEST), third third:
Austria – Finland 1:2
(1:2 0:0 -:-)
Tampere, Nokia Arena
Goals: Zwerger (5th) and Kapanen (2nd), Suomela (8th)