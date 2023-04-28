Ice hockey: The Czech Republic leads Austria in a test

It was Austria’s 20th defeat in the 21st duel with the Czech Republic. Red-White-Red celebrated their only win against their neighbors on May 17 of the previous year. Back then, the Bader team surprisingly won 2-1 after a penalty shoot-out in the group stage of the World Cup in Tampere, Finland.

In the friendly in front of 3,500 spectators in Vienna, the Austrians kept up very well in the first quarter of an hour, after which the Czechs clearly prevailed. Jan Kostalik (6th) and Martin Kaut (17th) both scored in the Kreuzeck to take a 2-0 lead, Vladimir Sobotka beat goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum for a third time (18th).

The Czech Republic plays big

Before the eyes of Steve Yzerman, General Manager of the NHL club Detroit Red Wings, and his scouting director Kris Draper, who watched the young ÖEHV defender David Reinbacher, the Czechs then played big and placed the protégés of team boss Bader in the middle third constantly under pressure.

Michael Spacek on the power play (26th), Roman Cervenka (32nd) and Spacek again (38th) ensured a 6-0 lead. Even without conceding a goal in the final third, the Austrians finally suffered their heaviest defeat in four years.

“Overall it was a lesson”

“You can’t afford anything at that level, but we did it better in the last third. But overall it was a lesson,” said ÖEHV striker Manuel Ganahl in an ORF interview. But that is part of it. “That’s what the tests are for, as tough as it is. The first two thirds weren’t that fun, but better now than at the World Cup. We want to get better from game to game,” said the Vorarlberger.

“As expected, the pace and intensity were higher than in the previous friendlies,” said team boss Bader. “We want to take the next step and we are now being forced to do so,” said the Swiss. Peter Schneider was missing from the red-white-red team. The Salzburg striker, Austria’s best scorer at the World Cup last year, has broken a metacarpal bone, but hopes to be fit for the World Cup.

Second test against the Czech Republic in Brno

On Saturday (6.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +), the ÖEHV team will have the chance to take revenge in another friendly against the Czech Republic in Brno. After that, two more games against Slovakia in Kapfenberg (May 4th) and away in Trencin (May 6th) are on the program for the ÖEHV selection in the coming week. The World Championships in Finland and Latvia will take place from May 12th to 28th in Tampere (ÖEHV Group A) and Riga (Group B).

Preparatory game for the Ice Hockey A World Championship

Thursday:

Austria – Czech Republic 0:6

(0:3 0:3 0:0)

Vienna, Steffl Arena, 3,500 spectators, SR Fichtner/Siegel

Goals: Kostalek (6th), Kaut (17th), Sobotka (18th), Spacek (26th/PP, 38th), Cervenka (32nd)

Penalty minutes: 10 or 10