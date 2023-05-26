Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada ends Finnish rule

Canada presented itself compactly in front of more than 11,500 spectators from the start and left little room for the Finns to develop. Up front, the North Americans excelled in efficiency. Jack Quinn surprised Finland’s goalie Emil Larmi after a counterattack to make it 1-0 (8th).

The title holder then had no recipe against the defensively prudent Canadians, who had a strong backing in Samuel Montembeault. The Montreal Canadiens goaltender failed to be defeated twice in one-on-ones in the middle period. Finland were already 0:2 behind after Samuel Blais (31st) used a counterattack.

Carcone ensures a preliminary decision

The preliminary decision in the final section by Michael Carcone (43rd) was made quickly. In the finish, the Finns still managed to make it 1:3 through Teemu Hartikainen (57th). When the hosts took the goalie off the ice, Tyler Toffoli (58th) hit the empty goal.

Latvia surprises against Sweden

In Riga, meanwhile, the locals cheered about the first semi-final entry. Contrary to the paper form, Latvia took the lead through Dans Lomelis (13th) and didn’t let the Swedish equalizer through Timothy Liljegren (30th) deter them.

Miks Indrasis (46′) scored in a counter-attack from a beautiful individual action to make it 2-1, before a long-range shot by Janis Jaks (54′) rolled over the line on a power play. Rihards Bukarts, who played for KAC last season, ended up with three assists. Sweden’s final offensive was ineffective.

Germany kicks Switzerland out

Switzerland’s dream of competing for the title at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere and Riga after a sovereign preliminary round burst on Thursday afternoon in the quarter-finals. As the winners of Group B, the “Nati” had to admit defeat to fourth-placed Group A, Germany, with 1:3 (0:1 1:2 0:0).

JJ Peterka (38th) and Nico Sturm – also outnumbered (39th) – had made a double strike in the second third for the decision in favor of the Germans, who for long stretches of the game on their superstar Moritz Seider after a match penalty for gang checks had to do without.

Maximilian Kastner had put Germany ahead with the help of Swiss goalkeeper Robert Mayer (7′), Jonas Siegenthaler had managed to equalize for the Swiss (21′). Just like in 2010 and 2021, the medal dreams of the Swiss ended prematurely after a strong preliminary round, and Germany remains the “fearful opponent”: Switzerland went off the ice as the loser in the last four knockout duels with Germany.

USA sovereign against the Czech Republic

In the second afternoon game in Tampere, the USA, who had finished the preliminary round unbeaten in Austria Group A, had the six-time world champions Czech Republic firmly under control and clearly won 3-0 (1-0 1-0 1-0). Matt Coronato (13th), Nick Perbix (29th) and Cutter Gauthier (50th) ensured clear conditions in favor of the Americans.

Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere and Riga, Quarterfinals

Thursday:

Canada – Finland 4:1

(1:0 1:0 2:1)

Tampere, Nokia Arena

Goals: Quinn (8.), Blais (31.), Carcone (43.), Toffoli (58./EN) or Hartikainen (57.)

Sweden 1-3 Latvia

(0:1 1:0 0:2)

Riga, Arena Riga

Goals: Liljegren (30′) or Lomelis (13′), Indrasis (46′), Jaks (54’/PP)

Switzerland – Germany 1:3

(0:1 1:2 0:0)

Riga, Arena Riga

Goals: Siegenthaler (21st) or Kastner (7th), Peterka (38th), Sturm (39th / SH)

USA – Czech Republic 3:0

(1:0 1:0 1:0)

Tampere, Nokia Arena

Tore: Coronato (13.), Perbix (29.), Gauthier (50.)