Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada wins 28th World Championship title against Germany

Samuel Blais with his second goal of the evening (45th) and Tyler Toffoli (52nd) made the decision in the final third. Surprise finalist Germany kept up at eye level for two thirds.

John Jason Peterka, who trained at the Salzburg Red Bull Academy, gave the DEB team a 1-0 lead (8th), the Buffalo Sabers NHL striker scored after a perfect long pass from star defender Moritz Seider. Thanks to Blais, the Canadians quickly equalized (11′).

Peterka shoots Germany 1-0 lead

Decision only in the last third

The Germans were not impressed by this, Daniel Fischbuch (34th) ensured the lead again. In their first power play, the Canadians managed to level again (38th) through Lawson Crouse.

In the final third, however, the class of team manager Andre Torigny, which almost exclusively consisted of seasoned NHL players, prevailed. St. Louis Blues’ Blais and Calgary Flames captain Tyler Toffoli on the break ensured Canada’s success. Scott Laughton fixed the final score with a shot into the empty goal (59th).

Blais puts Canada on course for victory 3-2

Germany plays big after World Cup false start

Germany narrowly failed to win its first major title, but won its seventh medal in a major event after World Cup silver in 1930 and 1953 as well as Olympic silver in 2018 and bronze in 1932 (Olympics/WM), 1934 (WM) and 1976 (Olympics). And that despite the fact that team boss Harold Kreis had canceled 15 top performers injured before the World Cup.

After three narrow defeats at the beginning of the tournament, the Germans fought their way into the quarter-finals with four wins – including a 4-2 win against Austria – where they defeated Switzerland, who were sovereign in the group stage, 3-1 and defeated the US team in the semi-finals 4:3 after overtime. But the really big coup didn’t succeed.

Latvia conquers first medal

In the afternoon, the second surprise team of the tournament in Finland and Latvia won a historic bronze medal. In front of thousands of their own fans, Latvia defeated the USA 4-3 after overtime in the match for third place and thus won their first World Cup medal. The Americans, on the other hand, finished fourth, as they did last year.

“Big teams like Canada keep winning medals. But for us it was a unique opportunity. It’s unbelievable,” said Miks Indrasis about the historic success. “I’m happy to be an ice hockey player in Latvia because people love ice hockey. But to be an ice hockey player today, I have no words for that,” said Martins Dzierkals.

Turbulent match for bronze

Roberts Bukarts gave the Latvians the lead (8′), which Rocco Grimaldi immediately equalized (10′). Janis Jaks shot the outsider in front again seven minutes later. Shortly thereafter, the puck landed in the scorer’s face, unluckily deflected, which should entail a visit to the dentist. But again it was World Cup top scorer Grimaldi who leveled the game with his seventh World Cup goal.

Rubins shoots Latvia to bronze in overtime

After a goalless middle third, Matt Coronato put the US ahead for the first time (47′) before Kristians Rubins became the Latvian match-winner. The 25-year-old from the AHL team Calgary Wranglers first made it 3-3 (55 ‘) after an assist from Rihards Bukarts, who was most recently under contract with KAC and ended up in the top five in the points list with three goals and eight assists. In extra time Rubins scored after 1:22 minutes for the much acclaimed victory for the Balts.

Ice Hockey World Championship 2023, final

Sunday:

Canada – Germany 5:2

(1:1 1:1 3:0)

Goals: Blais (11′, 45′), Crouse (38’/PP), Toffoli (52′), Laughton (59’/EN) or Peterka (8′), Fischbuch (34′)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 2

Game for bronze

Sunday:

USA – Latvia 3:4 n. v.

(2:2 0:0 1:1 / 0:1)

Tower: Grimaldi (10th, 20th/PP), Coronato (47th) bzw. Ro. Bukarts (8th/PP), Jacks (17th), Rubins (55th, 62nd)

Penalty minutes: 10 or 8