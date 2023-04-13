Status: 04/13/2023 10:11 p.m

The German women’s national ice hockey team lost to the USA in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) lost 0: 3 (0: 1, 0: 1, 0: 1) to the two-time Olympic champion USA on Thursday (April 13, 2023) in Brampton, Canada. However, the DEB team showed a more than respectable performance against the big favorite. The sovereign quarter-final entry had already been a success.

DEB team wants place in the top five

“ What we did against one of the best teams in the world was unbelievable “said national coach Thomas Schädler after the game: “ In the past, this often ended in double digits. We were really close now and were able to balance the game for a long time. That should give a big boost for the future.” The goal for the placement round is for the 55-year-old to be in the top five in the world.

US girls twice successful in power play

The DEB team also proved to be competitive against the Americans, who had only lost to Olympic champions Canada (3:4 nP) in their preliminary round group. Despite the clear lead of 52 to 18 shots on goal, the US girls needed two power play situations (20th, 33rd) to take the lead against the bravely fighting DEB women. With the third goal (48th), the DEB women let themselves be duped in their own majority.

The German women’s ice hockey team made it surprisingly confidently into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter knows the next opponent USA very well – she plays in the USA in the college league.

The team of national coach Schädler can still say goodbye to Canada with their heads held high. The German team, which is in the middle of a rebuild, had secured the goal of staying up in the league with three wins in the preliminary round and was rewarded as runners-up in the group with a cracking duel against the nine-time world champion.

World Cup conclusion from sports director Künast: “Absolutely positive”

DEB sports director Christian Künast had previously rated the World Cup as “absolutely positive”. “They not only won three games, they also played ice hockey very well,” said Künast at MagentaSport.