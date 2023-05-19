Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany wins against Denmark

SBefore the match against Denmark, national coach Harold Kreis had said that they had to “put their best game on the ice”. The German national ice hockey team was a long way from that, but in the end they were able to celebrate their first victory at the World Championships in Finland. The selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) won 6:4 and thus prevented the worst start to the tournament in more than 25 years.

“That’s very good. Mentally, emotionally – that also makes recovery easier,” said Kreis, relieved. “The boys sacrificed themselves today. The second third was outstanding, after that it was a bit too passive, but the relief is too great to be in go to analysis,” said NHL defender Moritz Seider.

With the victory, Germany still has every chance of reaching the quarter-finals. The German team can already take the next step this Friday (7:20 p.m. on Sport1 and Magentasport) against Austria. She needs to win that and the remaining games against Hungary on Sunday and France on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage.

Woke up in third two

On Thursday evening, however, it did not initially look like a happy ending. The first third against the toxic but playfully limited Danes was the weakest in the course of the tournament. Except for a post shot by Moritz Seider little succeeded.

To make matters worse, captain Moritz Müller had already deflected a shot from Matias Lassen into his own goal in the third minute. The Germans only woke up in the second third, ran more, played more physically and tied up the Danes so much that they just hit the puck out.

But even that didn’t help at some point, JJ Perterka, Alexander Ehl and Moritz Müller turned the 0:1 into a 3:1, only shortly before the end of the period did the Danes score a lucky goal through Mathias Bau Hansen. Also out of nowhere, Christian Wejse equalized in the last third. But Jonas Müller hit back straight away, Marcel Noebels increased the empty goal to 5:3. Wejse reduced it again to 4:5, but Nico Sturm then made everything clear with an empty net goal.