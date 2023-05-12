Ice Hockey World Championship: Hosts Finland as the big hunted

Finland is a four-time world champion, and Jukka Jalonen has coached the team to the title three times. As in 2011, 2019 and 2022, the 60-year-old is on the gang again this year. Jalonen has 14 world champions from last year and ten Olympic champions at his disposal, including the two gold goalscorers Sakari Manninen, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final against Canada in extra time to make it 4-3, and Hannes Björninen, who beat Russia 2-1 in the Olympic final -Final score hit.

“That was my most difficult decision as team boss so far,” said Jalonen on the selection of his World Cup squad. He nominated five NHL players as well as professionals from the master clubs of Finland (three), Sweden (two) and Switzerland (one). “We have a very competitive team,” Jalonen is convinced of his team.

Reuters/David W Cerny



Canada as the main challenger

Finland and Canada have recently faced each other three times in the World Cup final, and the Canadians are again the strongest challengers this year. Team manager Andre Tourigny, former coach of Marco Rossi at the Ottawa 67’s and currently co-coach at the Detroit Red Wings of Marco Kasper, has almost only seasoned NHL players available.

The exception is 18-year-old Adam Fantilli, who is the number two pick in the upcoming NHL draft. The Canadians, playing in Group B in Riga, are aiming for a 28th World Cup which would see them become the sole record world champions ahead of Russia/Soviet Union.

Swiss as an insider tip

In addition to Finland and Canada, eleven-time world champion Sweden, second opponent of the Austrians on Sunday and without a medal since 2018, and last year’s World Cup third place Czech Republic are the hottest contenders for medals. The US team and Switzerland, vice world champions from 2018, also want to have a say in awarding medals.

The Swiss showed their potential last weekend by winning the tournament ahead of Sweden, the Czech Republic and Finland. The first tickets for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy are also up for grabs. The top eight teams in the world rankings after this World Cup are permanently qualified.

Excitement in the fight for relegation

Not only the fight for the medals promises excitement, but also that against relegation. In Group A, which will be played in Tampere’s 200 million euro multifunctional arena with a capacity of 13,500 spectators, it will be a three-way battle between France, Austria and Hungary. According to the paper form, Kazakhstan and Slovenia are playing in Riga to remain in Group A.

With David Nothegger there is also an Austrian linesman at the World Championships. The 2023 World Cup tournament was originally awarded to St. Petersburg, but was withdrawn from Russia because of the war of aggression against Ukraine. With Riga and Tampere, the venues of 2021 and 2022 have once again made themselves available.