Ice Hockey World Championship: outsiders hope for a coup in the semifinals

Latvia has reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time ever with home advantage in Riga. “It’s incredible. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve had in ice hockey or in life,” said defender Karlis Cukste after Thursday’s sensational quarterfinal victory against Sweden (3-1), in which goalkeeper Arturs Silovs stood out with 40 saved shots.

“We’ve believed for years that we can do something like this, but we’ve always just missed it. We’re going to take it step by step and see what happens,” explained captain Kaspars Daugavins. For the Baltics, who played their group games in their capital Riga, it is now without home advantage. In Tampere, where the finals weekend takes place, Canada will be waiting for the second time at this tournament, who ended the dominance of the defending champions Finland with a 4-1.

The Canadians, who came almost exclusively with seasoned NHL players, clearly won the first duel 6-0, but have been warned. “We have to play the same way we did in the last two games. We played well defensively and we have to keep that up,” said striker Sammy Blais. The Canadians are two wins short of their 28th title.

US team wants to end dry spell

In the second semi-final, both teams are aiming for a historic place in the final. Germany is aiming for the first World Cup medal in 70 years, the US team has been waiting for World Cup gold since 1960, when the Olympic tournament was also counted as a World Cup and the hosts surprised with the “Miracle on Ice”. A US team has never been in a final since hosting its own World Cup tournament.

Reuters/Heikki Saukkomaa



The USA are the only team still undefeated in the current tournament and have reached the semi-finals with a well-deserved 3-0 win against the Czech Republic. “We have confidence, but we know how hard it is to win a tournament and how hard it is to get into the medal ranks,” said US captain Nick Bonino. In the past decade, the Americans have won bronze four times (2013, 2015, 2018, 2021).

Germany shines as a tournament team

The penultimate hurdle to the targeted gold for the US boys is the German team, which started the tournament with three defeats and fought its way into the knockout stages with four wins – including against Austria. After beating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals, the Germans now have their third chance after 2010 and 2021 to win their first World Cup medal since silver in 1953. “Then it’s about time again,” said national coach Harold Kreis. In 2010 and 2021, Germany defeated its arch-rival from Switzerland in the quarter-finals and ended up fourth in the World Cup.

“I’m just proud. What the team did was outstanding,” said the best German World Cup player to date, NHL attacker Nico Sturm. “We’re going into the game with a lot of vigor and want to get something this time,” said captain Moritz Müller before the new duel with the USA. In the group stage, the Americans only won 3-2 after being 2-1 down thanks to two goals in the final period. “We have to play like we did against Switzerland. With heart and soul, with passion and everyone simply for everyone,” said NHL striker John-Jason Peterka before the revenge.