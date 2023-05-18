Ice Hockey World Championship: USA still flawless, Latvia celebrates

As of: 05/17/2023 6:51 p.m

The USA clearly beat Austria at the Ice Hockey World Championships and are in the “German group” without losing a point. In the parallel group, co-hosts Latvia cheered on Thursday.

The US national ice hockey team also won their fourth round match at the World Championships in Finland and Latvia. The US team won 4-1 (0-0, 2-1, 2-0) against Austria, Germany’s opponent on Friday, and thus continues to lead Group A without losing a point.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Latvia celebrated their second win. After two defeats at the start, the Latvians narrowly defeated Norway 2-1 (0-0, 2-1, 0-0) and secured fourth place in Group B for the time being.

Results Group A

Germany required from Thursday

The German team started with three defeats from three games, but so far they have only had to deal with the heavyweights of their group. On Thursday there will be a trend-setting duel with Denmark, after which Austria, Hungary and France will be waiting for the selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation.