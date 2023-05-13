Ice Hockey World Championships: Znenahlik: start important fork in the road

Since 2005, the 96-times team player has been watching his successors’ skates as an expert. As an expert, however, Znenahlik was only able to look forward to staying up in the league in 2018 in Copenhagen and just the previous year in Tampere. In any case, the former striker is in good spirits that the exercise will also be a success this year. On a scale of one ten, Znenahlik rates the chances of team boss Roger Bader being selected as “eight – because they have the potential in terms of play and because of that they can only beat themselves”.

In order for the prognosis of the native of Vienna to work out, it is important to beat France and promoted Hungary in a group with calibers such as defending champions and hosts Finland and Sweden. From an Austrian point of view, the key games encapsulate this year’s World Cup like a bracket: France is the first, Hungary are the last opponents waiting at the end of the group stage on May 22 (7:20 p.m., live on ORF1). That’s why Austria’s neighbors will also take a close look at the start: “After the first round, they know 80 or 90 percent who their decisive opponent is: the loser between Austria and France.”

The fact that the World Cup starts with a key game is “certainly not a disadvantage for Znenahlik – you just have to win it. This game can point the way for the further course of the World Cup.” The expert would like a thrill like in 2022, when the Austrians were almost relegated to Great Britain despite the sensational victory against the Czech Republic and the points gained against the USA and Latvia in the “final”. spare yourself and the players: “Personally, I don’t want the Austrians to risk a decisive match against Hungary.”

France as a feared opponent

In any case, Znenahlik was not yet allowed to comment on a win against France in a competitive game. Especially in the recent past, decisive defeats almost always followed at world championships, which culminated in the relegation of the Austrians.

The last World Cup duel in Denmark in 2018 was decided by the ice hockey version of “Les Bleus” 5:2. From the Austrian point of view, it is therefore entirely appropriate to give the French the title of feared opponents. Also this year Znenahlik expects a “fire dangerous” French troupe.

Almost every World Cup duel between Austria and France in recent history has followed the same pattern: while the blue-white goal seemed nailed despite all the red-white-red efforts, the French used their chances with enviable efficiency. “The fact is, it’s hard to score for them and they’re always good for goals from counterattacks,” said Znenahlik. “The Austrians play well against offensive teams, where they bite the bullet and look for chances on the counterattack. But the French play it the same way: they are very disciplined defensively, but they always find their chances and score one, two, three goals.”

“No magic” in their own third

The ORF expert therefore wishes that Bader’s boys “play with the same concentration and discipline against the underdogs as against the big ones in the group. Then it would be easier for you.” Against teams at eye level – and on a good day that also includes Germany and Denmark, who are regular guests in the A Group – you would have a little more time than “big powers” ​​like Finland and Sweden and therefore also Platz: “You expect that you have more playful options. You then have them, but that is exactly what leads to more mistakes,” says Zenahlik.

Speaking of mistakes: For the son of Viennese ice hockey legend Walter Znenahlik, the most important key to success is concentration in his own third. “If I see a weakness, it’s playing in your own third. It’s not the duels at all, it’s that they tend to overdo it with playful means,” said the 59-year-old, “the coaches have to eradicate that, you have to tell the players: There is no magic in your own third, there it works it’s about making the right decisions.” In the friendlies, “serious negligence” sometimes happened, which quickly steered you back into the elevator towards the B group.

Focus on youngsters and goalies

Even if Znenahlik doesn’t want to use the preparation as a yardstick (“The team was 90 percent replaced from the first to the last game”), the team did particularly well in the last two tests – a 6-3 win and a close 3-4 -Loss to Slovakia – made a “solid impression”. “It’s a very talented team, with very skilled guys who are technically very well trained. They are all good skaters and fit,” said Znenahlik about the condition of the 25-man squad that team boss Bader took with him to Finland.

AP/Antonio CalanniGEPA/Hans Oberlaender



For fans who are at home in front of the TV or via stream, Znenahlik recommends two players in particular who should be looked at closely. “Definitely Marco Rossi, you should also take a close look at David Reinbacher, he has a lot of potential,” said the expert about the striker with the number 23 and the defender with the number 64 on his back. While the 21-year-old Rossi has already sniffed the air in the National Hockey League (NHL), the 18-year-old Reinbacher is being traded high in this year’s draft.

You should also follow the performances of Bernhard Starkbaum, David Kickert and David Madlener closely, according to Znenahlik: “The goalkeepers will play an important part – no matter who plays. The goalies have to deliver a brilliant performance in every single match, that’s absolutely necessary.” Reinhard Divis, who kept his goal clean in 2004 in Prague in Austria’s last World Cup victory over France, a furious 6-0, should be considered a role model. A side note: Back then, Red-White-Red and “Les Bleus” faced each other for the last time at an A-WM at the start – there are definitely worse omens.