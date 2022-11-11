Home Sports Ice skating, on November 26 many stars on the rink in Milan
Ice skating, on November 26 many stars on the rink in Milan

The fifteenth edition of the Golden skate awards will take place at the Allianz arena in Milan on Saturday 26 November (starting at 20:30) and will see great national and international interpreters of the specialty engaged on the track in a show of undoubted artistic and sporting charm.

The program

The blades of the Swiss Olympic silver and two-time world champion Stephane will slide on the ice Lambieland the Spaniard Javier Fernandez, Olympic bronze and also a double world champion. Among the most anticipated stars, Ryan’s blades will also slide on the ice of Milan BradleyJason GraetzEkaterina KurakovaAnnette Turrter & Yannick Happiness. Many Italian champions, starting with Matteo Rizzopassing through Anna Piece by Lara Naki Gutmann up to the Charlene couple Guignard & Marco Blacksmithsthe latter fresh from the gold won in figure skating at the Grand prix de France.

The event will be conducted by the champion Carolina Kostner – who for the occasion anticipated that he will be back on track in the Gala – and Guido Bagatta.

