The fifteenth edition of the Golden skate awards will take place at the Allianz arena in Milan on Saturday 26 November (starting at 20:30) and will see great national and international interpreters of the specialty engaged on the track in a show of undoubted artistic and sporting charm.
The program
The blades of the Swiss Olympic silver and two-time world champion Stephane will slide on the ice Lambieland the Spaniard Javier Fernandez, Olympic bronze and also a double world champion. Among the most anticipated stars, Ryan’s blades will also slide on the ice of Milan BradleyJason GraetzEkaterina KurakovaAnnette Turrter & Yannick Happiness. Many Italian champions, starting with Matteo Rizzopassing through Anna Piece by Lara Naki Gutmann up to the Charlene couple Guignard & Marco Blacksmithsthe latter fresh from the gold won in figure skating at the Grand prix de France.
The event will be conducted by the champion Carolina Kostner – who for the occasion anticipated that he will be back on track in the Gala – and Guido Bagatta.