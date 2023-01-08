Defending Icelandic champions Breidablik Kopavogur were saddened to hear that fan and former club treasurer Gudmundur Eggert Oskarsson has passed away. But no one expected the surprise in his will …

For many people, a love for a football club truly lasts a lifetime. There are many stories of fans who started following a club when they were still children and who, several decades later, still don’t miss a single match. And when these people leave, a piece of the history of the team and the fans also goes away. So it stands to reason that reigning Icelandic champions Breidablik Kopavogur were downright sad when they were told that Gudmundur Eggert Oskarsson has passed away. The 87-year-old fan, who also served as club treasurer for years, rooted for his favorites as long as he could. But no one expected the surprise in his will …

1.3 million euros — As he tells Sports1, the fan has in fact left written in his will that part of his inheritance would go to Breidablik Kopavogur. And we are not talking about negligible figures, on the contrary. Mr. Oskarsson left the Icelandic champions the equivalent of one million three hundred thousand euros! A great declaration of love, decidedly reciprocated considering that he had also been nominated an honorary member of the society already over thirty years ago. And therefore, the tears for the farewell to a legendary figure for the club, both in the stands and in everyday life, are joined by amazement and joy for a donation that gives Breidablik Kopavogur the possibility of further growth. See also The Champions of AC Milan want to amaze

But no money for the market! — The club, which in 2022 won the championship for the second time in its history, has in fact communicated that, contrary to what the fans might expect, the money left by Mr. Oskarsson will not be used… for the transfer market or for engagements, but for projects aimed at the long-term growth of the club: “The funds will not be used for operations directly related to the field, but for individual projects and for the development of the Breidablik facilities”. And the will is also… egalitarian, because it says that the sum will also have to be used to help the women’s team, which among other things often appears in the Champions League. In short, a surprise of those that do not happen often. And that proves that love for a team is definitely priceless!

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 10:59 am)

