Ideal-San Vito Normanni: the pride of ideas and belonging

San Vito dei Normanni arrives at the “Lovero” in Palese, the home field of the Ideal Bari, to visit the premises for the last match of group B of the Apulian First Category championship. Both teams have nothing more to ask for in the championship and the Ideal, in this case, remained out of the play-off phase despite having played a growing second round on the pitch, as well as in the stands.

During the week, on the team’s social media pages, a statement called all the supporters of the Ideal project to gather in order to crowd the “Vito Lovecchio” bleachers in this last season outing so as to say goodbye to the team and thank them for their efforts.

The “Gradinata Vito Lovecchio” banner is attached to the center of the sector, in honor of the friend who died prematurely. The other classic pieces of the group complete a glance worthy of the best fields of the upper categories with numbers that, wanting to get away from the accusations of petty rhetoric, are undoubtedly and abundantly higher than what a First category usually allows.

As the teams enter the field, the steps further raise the level and are colored with flags in the team’s colours, continuously waved to accompany the first chants always directed at his friend Vito, as well as at his own eleven ready for the match.

The actual vocal cheering far exceeds the wildest expectations, with choirs aimed at supporting one’s colors and ideals in an ascending parable, also favored by those who take turns launching the same choirs.

The uvulas are not spared between dry and repeated choruses, as are the hands which, at the end of the game, will hurt from how many and how vigorously clapping has been performed. The boys on the pitch receive all this enthusiasm and manage to repay it, taking away a result that seems to be the exact mirror of this Ideal football, in which players and fans move and fight in symbiosis.

The main merit clearly goes to those who took the field but it is obvious that having had the constant and unconditional support of the ultras, in this single match as well as in the entire season, has significantly contributed to making the series of moments special have chased each other and that have surfaced with the bittersweet memories of a friend who is no longer there, in the pride of having represented their city in the most insidious away games or in those without any charm or motivation, without forgetting the pride of having completely , actively and economically contributed to carry on another championship, another football, far from ruthless commercialization, from fans debased in the status of mere consumers, abused by a superstructure of public order that sees the ultras only as a problem or worse still as an evil from eradicate, never as a resource as in this case and in many others they actually prove to be.

Very Chinni