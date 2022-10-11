The president of Salernitana spoke to “The Politics in the Ball”: “Are they the Berlusconi of Salerno? No parallelism “

A 360 ° chat about football, that of Danilo Iervolino today at “La Politica nel Pallone”, a historic Rai radio broadcast conducted and curated by Emilio Mancuso, now in its twentieth season. The president of Salernitana denied Nicola’s possible exemption in the event of a lack of success against Verona (“We never thought of firing or questioning our coach. We were only worried about having played bad football against Sassuolo. “), Then speaking of his bomber Dia:” Incredible player. He is a crazy striker. I had seen some pictures, but I trusted the ds. He has it all, he is a complete player and a great striker. Cavani was a dream, but very difficult to achieve – recalled the president, speaking of the summer market – We made contacts and then we went to Dia. We are so happy ”.

Ribery — Iervolino then spoke about Ribery and his retirement (“We are building the role, he will be manager and executive and will support me and the ds, but he will also remain close to the team”), returning to the agitated final stages of Juve-Salernitana: “If Does Juve want us ready to play the stadium game again? That was a joke given that the repetition of the match was invoked, but certainly these mistakes don’t have to happen. However, it should be remembered that the Var is a young instrument “.

Targets — There was also talk of the return of funds to the football league. “The first thing is to define the objectives and whether we have the strength and energy to create a media company. Set goals and create rules that give investors certainty. I am strongly opposed to the 18-team championship, I think it’s just bad and football would lose a lot to 18 teams. The question of funds comes after these decisions that football must take independently ”. Finally, he is asked about the possible parallelism with Berlusconi. “Me Berlusconi from Salerno? Berlusconi is an extraordinary entrepreneur who made the history of the Italian economy. I am a general entrepreneur there is no parallelism, confrontation or ambition. Against Monza it will be a spectacular match with which we will close this first part of the season before the stop for the World Cup ”, concludes Iervolino. See also Fantasy football, Ribery is a guarantee: assists and goals for Simy and Salernitana

