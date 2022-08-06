Home Sports If Roberto Baggio won the World Cup, it would be Maradona. If he didn’t win it, he would not be a god.
Original title: If Robert Baggio wins the World Cup, it is Maradona, he is not a god if he doesn’t get it

If Roberto Baggio led Italy to the World Cup in 1994, he would be Maradona, but now he did not lead the national team to the World Cup, so he is just a player of the same level as Harry Kane now.

Roberto Baggio was the number one striker of the Italian national team in the 1980s and 1990s. He was not that kind of power striker. His style of playing was more like Chinese Tai Chi. Baggio will not change directions as frequently as Messi, nor will he have fancy foot skills like Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he is good at running positions.

Robert Baggio became famous in Juventus in Italy, when under the strong midfield support of Juventus, Robert Baggio

He can score more than 10 goals per season. Although he is very strong, he has never won the top scorer in Serie A. The 1994 World Cup in the United States was the most glorious year for Roberto Baggio in the national team. With his delicate foot skills, excellent inventory ability and sense of smell in front of the goal, Roberto Baggio led the Italian national team to the final.

But in the final, he missed a penalty in the penalty shootout. The impression he gave to the world was his blue back and melancholy eyes. It was this kick that made Roberto Baggio walk down from the altar. After the 1998 World Cup in France, Roberto Baggio was not able to participate in the World Cup under the attack of Vieri, Inzaghi, and Piero. At the same time, in the 1998 World Cup in France, Roberto Baggio did not have any bright opportunities.

When he was in high light, he did not lead the national team to win the World Cup. When he was in the downturn, he did not get out of the quagmire in time. Robert Baggio was still one step away from the altar, but he was still far away from the altar. Counting Robert Baggio’s outbreak from 1990 to the downturn after 1994, in fact, when Robert Baggio was at his peak, it was only about 5 years ago, so Robert Baggio has been in a state for decades with C Ronaldo, Messi, As far as Modric is concerned, he is not the kind of player who is a god.

If compared with modern players, Robert Baggio is more like Harry Kane in England. He is a versatile player who understands everything, but is not proficient in everything. Robert Baggio is not as good in scoring as Brazil’s Romario. There is no Ronaldo in explosive ability, and no influence like Maradona in spiritual leadership, but his tragic color makes fans more sympathize with him.Return to Sohu, see more

