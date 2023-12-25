If there is no exclusive news, there must be an exclusive perspective – China Journalists Association Network

Title: Wenzhou Daily Brings Exclusive Perspective to Hangzhou Asian Games

The Hangzhou Asian Games has come to a close, with more than 10,000 reporters covering the world-famous event. Among them were journalists from Wenzhou Daily, who brought their own unique approach to reporting on the games.

The Asian Games saw non-stop live broadcasts from CCTV, rolling articles from Xinhua News Agency, and real-time reports from new media. In such a crowded field of coverage, local media faced the challenge of making their voices heard and providing unique perspectives to readers.

Wenzhou Daily sent reporters and a photographer to Hangzhou to focus on the main competition areas. In addition to traditional news coverage, they launched a series of essays called “Horse to Hangzhou”, featuring one story per day for a total of 16 articles. These essays aimed to provide a unique and local perspective on the Asian Games, standing out in the sea of coverage.

The series of essays featured a first-person writing style, aiming to bring readers a more authentic and immersive experience of the Asian Games. By using the first person, the author was able to convey real, vivid, interactive, and emotional details of the games. This style of reporting allowed readers to feel like they were experiencing the Asian Games firsthand.

The essays also focused on capturing moving moments on and off the field, providing a strong sense of “first scene” reporting. Through detailed descriptions and emotional connections, readers were brought into the events as if they were there themselves.

In a large-scale event like the Asian Games, exclusive news can be hard to come by. However, Wenzhou Daily demonstrated that an exclusive perspective can still be achieved. By taking a unique approach to the coverage, the series of essays provided novel and profound analysis of the games, offering readers a deeper understanding of the events.

The author of the article, Ma Zhenzhen, highlighted the importance of providing readers with subjective and immersive content in the new media era. She emphasized the mission of reporters to go beyond regular news reports and deliver richer content to readers through essays.

The “Horse to Hangzhou” series of essays from Wenzhou Daily demonstrates that even without exclusive news, unique and exclusive perspectives can still be achieved in reporting on large-scale events like the Asian Games.

