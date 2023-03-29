Home Sports If you are a tenant and pay rent, this information is of interest to you
If you are a tenant and pay rent, this information is of interest to you

If you are a tenant and pay rent, this information is of interest to you

There is a whole series of aids for those who live for rent

We tell you everything you need to know to reduce your rent

In a generalized context of rising housing rental prices, the Government has planned a series of measures aimed at making that monthly expense less difficult.

Specifically, it establishes a maximum of 2% increase in revisions of lease contracts until the end of the year and agrees to extend those contracts that expire before June 30for another six months and as long as the tenant wants itwith the exception that the owner requires the property as accommodation for himself, his family or his spouse.

At the same time, those tenants with lower income and a maximum monthly rent of 600 euros can qualify for financial aid if they meet a series of financial requirements. The subsidies are managed through the autonomies and their detail is reflected in this link.

The State Housing Plan 2022-2025 only provides rental aid for habitual and permanent housing and for tenants with an annual income of up to 3 times the IPREM, 4 times the IPREM for large families and people with disabilities and 5 times the IPREM for families numerous special and people with different degrees of disability.

