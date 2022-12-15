If you can’t accept the reason, Paris Grand Official: We have locked the World Cup champion!Messi/Mbappe to compete for the Golden Boot

In the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar that ended early in the morning, Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Croatia. hatred”.

According to the plan, the second semi-final will be played at 3 am on December 15, with France and Morocco playing against each other.

Interestingly, the Paris Saint-Germain official Weibo updated Weibo, proudly marked “All eyes are on me, I announce something [来]Paris has locked the FIFA World Cup champion, and there will always be a Paris player who can win this year’s Hercules Cup. Read it with me: Paris has won.”

turn out to be,Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Morocco’s Ashraf Hakimi are currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

What’s even more exaggerated is that Messi has scored 5 goals in this World Cup, and Mbappe has also scored 5 goals. If nothing else, the Golden Boot of this World Cup is also expected to be won by the Parisian players.