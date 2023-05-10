If you see this in the kombucha, throw it away immediately.

The kombucha It is a fermented drink from tea, whose preparation method is very similar to that followed when preparing homemade yogurt. When the kombucha is in good conditionusually have a slightly acidic and effervescent tasteand may have some sediment at the bottom of the bottle due to natural fermentation.

However, if the kombucha has been contaminated or has been exposed to improper conditions, there may be signs that it is in bad shape. Here we leave you a few!

How to tell if kombucha is bad

strange taste: If the kombucha has an odd taste, such as a bitter, rancid, metallic, or rotten taste, it may have become contaminated with unwanted bacteria and is no longer safe to drink. strange smell: If the kombucha smells strange, like vinegar, mold, or something rotten, it may be a sign that it has become contaminated or degraded. strange sediments: If the kombucha has foreign sediment, such as mold or foreign substances, it is a sign that something has gone wrong in the fermentation process and should not be drunk. excessive gassing: If the kombucha is too carbonated, it may have continued to ferment outside of the ideal temperature range, which can make it unsafe to drink.

To preserve kombucha, it is best to do it in the refrigerator; if you leave it out of the fridge, it won’t go bad, but the drink will continue to ferment and taste increasingly sour (and with more alcohol).