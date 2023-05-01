If you see this in the vinegar, throw it away immediately.

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most widely used products to dress salads and preserve food.

It is important to follow certain tips to better preserve vinegar

Vinegar is a product that is not usually thought of too often, but it is present in all Spanish kitchens. This acidic liquid is produced by oxidizing alcohol from fermented beverages such as cider or beer.

The acetic acid content of vinegar is between 5 and 8%, which is why it cannot expire, similar to salt or sugar. Even so, vinegar bottles usually carry an expiration date, which should be taken as a guide, since it indicates when the quality of the product begins to drop. To preserve it correctly, we must Store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

No matter how well we preserve vinegar, there may be issues with its condition and it’s important to be able to recognize them. One of the main signs that it may have gone bad is that it starts to look some sort of dusty or cloudy appearance on the container. In addition, the taste can also deteriorate over time, but, even if these types of signs appear, it will continue to be suitable for consumption.

That said, if the vinegar is in poor condition, we must throw it away immediately, since there are several alternatives to replace it and a bad food can always cause health problems. Knowing this, it is important that we be guided by the expiration date on the containers and let’s consume your content before too much time passes.