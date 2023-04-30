If you want a simple and cheap dish, you can make these stuffed mushrooms

We tell you how to prepare this dish, whether it is as a starter or as a main course

You can make it using a few ingredients

if you’re looking for a recipe simple and cheap for today or even tomorrow, since it is a holiday, surely this dish will interest you a lot. While this may already be a main course in itself, the truth is that it is ideal as a starter. Concretely, we bring you some stuffed mushrooms and to prepare them you need the following ingredients.

These are the ingredients

First of all, it should be mentioned that these stuffed mushrooms can be made with few ingredients, so as a starter it is an ideal dish. So, with that being said, Let’s see what ingredients we need to make this dish:

Mushrooms.

Serrano ham (in slices or cubes).

Onion.

Grated cheese to melt.

Sal.

Black pepper.

Olive oil.

How to prepare this recipe

When you have all the ingredients, you can start preparing these stuffed mushrooms. For a start, keep in mind that the mushrooms cannot be canned and you must wash each of the pieces well to clean them well and remove all impurity you can. Now, you will remove the trunk of each mushroom and set them aside to use them later. This way you will get the necessary space to fill them.

But before, you will have to put them in the oven for a few minutes or lightly pass them through a pan with a little oil. When they are, reserve them. Now yes, let’s go with the filling of these mushrooms. For a start, you will chop the onion very finely and you will put it to poach in a pan with a jet of oil and salt.

Once you see that they have a transparent tone, already you can cut the serrano ham also very thin (although you can also use the one they sell in dice at the supermarket) and add it to the said pan.

The same is used for the mushroom trunks that you reserved before, and so you can let everything cook over a very slow heat for a few minutes so that all the flavors are properly impregnated.

Then, you can assemble the plate, although first you will have to put the sauce that you have cooked in the mushrooms that have been heated previously. Without fear of overstuffing them, then you can add grated cheese to melt on top, or some pine nutFor example.

With this done, you will have to put these stuffed mushrooms in the oven for 5 minutes, approximately. In this way, you will get the cheese to melt and the mushrooms to cook. Everything else will be ready. So, when these stuffed mushrooms are already hotwhich is the best way to enjoy them, you can eat them.