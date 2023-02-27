Original title: If you want to go straight to Paris, the Chinese men’s basketball team still needs to dig out the details

From 1 minute and 10 seconds left in the second quarter to 30 seconds before halftime, in just 40 seconds, Zeng Fanbo made two defensive fouls and one offensive foul, and the Iranian team got 4 free throws. Given the chance, coach Djordjevic had to replace Zeng Fanbo, who had just been replaced for more than a minute.

On February 26, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated the Iranian men’s basketball team 86:74 in the second game of the sixth window of the World Cup, thus ending the World Cup qualifiers with a record of 10 wins and 2 losses. Waiting for the boys and Djordjevic will be the men’s basketball World Cup finals tour that will start at the end of August this year.

Can the Chinese men’s basketball team go straight to the Paris Olympics? No one can be sure, but the Chinese men’s basketball team still gave some positive signals in the two qualifier games during this window period.

“The defense is still very good, and the oppression is very strong.” Jiao Jian, a former Chinese male basketball player, told the reporter of China Youth Daily and China Youth Daily, “This can also be seen from the score. The Kazakhstan team scored 59 points, and the Iranian team Scored 74 points. The offensive end gives me the feeling that the head coach still emphasizes sharing the ball and is very strict on some details.”

In the two games, the Chinese men’s basketball team sent the same starting lineup, Zhao Jiwei, Zhou Peng, Zhang Zhenlin, Cui Yongxi and Zhou Qi. Zhao Jiwei is the defender with the strongest offensive organization ability in this team. He and the core Zhou Qi grew up together. The tacit understanding between them is also very much needed by the Chinese men’s basketball team. However, Zhao Jiwei’s lack of height makes the defensive end There are hidden dangers . Joel Jevic made the national team for the first time, but the 1.99-meter-tall teenager Cui Yongxi started, the purpose is to relieve Zhao Jiwei’s defensive pressure. At the same time, Cui Yongxi, Zhou Peng, and Zhang Zhenlin can switch defenses in multiple positions.

The European marshal can be described as well-intentioned. Everyone knows that Djordjevic likes big men in his coaching career, but Zhao Jiwei is the only player in this Chinese men’s basketball team who is less than 1.90 meters tall, but Djordjevic also emphasizes the overall and sharing of the ball. The best Zhao Jiwei is the best candidate again. With 12 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists, Zhao Jiwei repaid the coach’s trust in him with his outstanding performance in the match against Iran.

It is not only Zhao Jiwei, but also Cui Yongxi and Wu Qian who have demonstrated their own value under Djordjevic’s rule. Cui Yongxi can be said to be the biggest discovery of the Chinese men’s basketball team this time. He has excellent physical fitness and can defend multiple positions. He is nearly two meters tall and plays the 2nd position, which is also in line with Djordjevic’s concept of being tall. As for Wu Qian, as the guard with the best shooting in the league, although his body is thin, his outside ability is indeed something that others do not have.

But all these gains are still not enough to guarantee that the Chinese men’s basketball team can achieve the goal of “straight to Paris”, because there are still many details that need to be changed.

“In the first half we let Iran grab a lot of rebounds, we had 20-plus assists, which was good, but 20 turnovers was too much, finding mistakes, correcting mistakes, giving the players the right amount of confidence not to repeat mistakes , that’s what the coach does,” Djordjevic said after the match against Iran.

In fact, not only the match against the Iranian men’s basketball team, but also the Chinese men’s basketball team made 16 turnovers in the match against the Kazakhstan team. At the free throw line, the Chinese men’s basketball team scored 15 of 27 and 20 of 29 in the two games, with an average shooting percentage of only 62.5%.

Of course, there is also the control of game emotions. In the game against the Kazakhstan team, Zhao Rui received a physical foul because of a completely unnecessary action. This made Djordjevic, who was directing from the sidelines, quite dissatisfied. During the timeout, he reminded Zhao Rui not to “Above”.

The same is true for the teenager Zeng Fanbo. Two of the three consecutive fouls gave the opponent a free throw opportunity, and the action of the third offensive foul was obviously inexperienced. The Iranian player was caught by the referee. If the problems and mistakes in all these details are placed in the World Cup, the negative impact may be fatal.

In the 2019 Men’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese men’s basketball team fell into the sand at home, and eventually missed the Tokyo Olympics. Now, after the end of the sixth qualifying window, all the Asian teams participating in this year’s World Cup have been selected. The Chinese men’s basketball team wants to beat Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, the Philippines, and Iran in the World Cup to become the best team in Asia and go straight to the Paris Olympics. In addition to having a good coach, a style of play that is in line with the world, excellent and potential For young players, we have to start with the details. Only by doing this can the mission be fulfilled.

