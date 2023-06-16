“If you’re not pregnant, there’s no problem” – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Shocking sentences arrive from Brazil concerning Robinho, convicted of the gang rape that took place in Milan against a 23-year-old girl

Shocking interceptions are arriving from Brazil Robinho, champion of Italy in 2011 with Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, and the gang rape that took place in Milan in January 2013 against a 23-year-old girl at the time (facts for which the Brazilian has already been convicted). The offending sentences date back to April 2014, when Robinho was in the car with a friend, Ricardo Falco. The two at that moment did not know that their conversation was being intercepted by the police: they were discussing the rape and the accusation against them, discussing which version of the facts to provide. “Even if they call me for something, there is no problem – the words of Robinho –. I go there and say: first of all, the story goes back a year. Secondly, I didn’t even touch that girl».

And again: «I slept with her, had an oral relationship and left – is the other sentence published by the Brazilian newspaper Uol Sport – the others remained there. If he hasn’t had a child, it’s his word against ours. She can’t accuse us in any way because there were no cameras and it will be a bit difficult to prove that she was raped if she is not pregnant. But if she had a child then it’s a problem ». The Brazilian media also underline the ridiculous tone of the dialogue: «Whoever touched it is in Brazil. I didn’t lie down, you didn’t lie down. You will end up in nothingness.’ See also NBA playoffs: Jokic leads Denver into second round

The trial however ended with the conviction of the player and the person who was with him in Cassation to 9 years in prison for gang sexual assault. Those sentences helped the investigators to reconstruct what had happened and, moreover, to deny the often contradictory narrative provided by the Brazilian. Four other accomplices who left Italy immediately after committing the rape were also involved in this ugly affair, thus managing to avoid trial.