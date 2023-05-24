If you’re tired of waiting forever for legumes to soften, here’s the ultimate method!

Here’s how to soften your legumes in just a few minutes. This way you will save a lot of time.

I leguminous they are a food loved by everyone. Their unique taste makes them desired by both adults and children. However, they are often overlooked for the long times needed to soften them. There is a trick that you may not have known that can solve this problem and allow you to enjoy them when you prefer. But let’s see together in detail how to do.

There are different types of legumes but each of them has very important properties for the daily needs of us humans.

Their texture and small size make them a food one of a kind. They come from the Fabaceae family and are mainly used as a side dish. But they also exist hundreds of recipes to accompany them with a first course, but also to make perfect second courses that will amaze your guests. Moreover, they contain dozens of fibers and natural salts, perfect for our health. Even the gluten intolerant they will be able to eat this delicious food, as it is not present inside them.

While they may seem like a chef’s best friend, legumes are often forgotten for the long process they go through soaked in water to soften them.

Canned legumes are not the solution!

Due to this reason, many people prefer to stock up at the supermarket of canned legumes. However, it must be emphasized that their flavor is very good, but it is not perfectly equal to that of these small foods if fresh. In the following article you will find out how to speed up the times of dried legumes. This way you can forget about frozen, ready-made or canned ones. Remember that I’m not the solutionee that you will be able to find a better alternative.

But let’s see together in detail how to soften them without spending hours. You will get the same result in just a few minutes.

The microwave you probably hadn’t considered

Everyone thinks that it is necessary to make legumes softer a bowl full of water in which to immerse them for hours. It is certainly a trick used over the years which, however, has proved to be quite inconvenient.

With new technologies, the solution is just around the corner. It will be enough for you use the microwave and a suitable container. For chickpeas, for example, you’ll only need ten minutes of your time. Just insert them inside the appliance at maximum power and let them cool down for half an hour in a basin of water.

This way the game will be done and you will no longer have to give up eating your fresh legumes. What are you waiting for to try this trick?