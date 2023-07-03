IFAB Introduces New Rule to Regulate Goalkeepers’ Behavior in Penalty Shootouts

Title: IFAB Introduces New Rule to Regulate Penalty Shootout Behavior

The International Football Board (IFAB) has made a significant rule change regarding penalty kick procedures. The new regulation, which came into effect this weekend, prohibits goalkeepers from using distracting tactics during penalty shootouts. This decision was prompted by the psychological tactics employed by goalkeepers such as Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez during penalty shootouts, leading to the introduction of modifications to regulate their behavior.

Nicknamed the “anti-Dibu law” due to the Argentine goalkeeper’s notorious use of such tactics, the revised Rule 14 now stipulates that the goalkeeper must remain on the sentencing line until the ball makes contact with it, without attempting to distract the kicker in any manner. The updated regulations explicitly state that goalkeepers cannot delay penalty execution, touch the posts, crossbar, or goal net.

Henceforth, goalkeepers will not be allowed to disrespect or provoke penalty takers. For instance, Martínez’s famous phrase, “Look at me, brother,” directed at Yerry Mina of Colombia during the semi-finals of the 2021 Copa América, would now be considered a violation and be liable to a yellow card.

These changes mean that goalkeepers will be restricted to focusing solely on their duties, namely saving penalty shots. They will be prohibited from influencing the kicking player in any way, including throwing the ball away, running towards the kickers, or altering the penalty spot. Additionally, communication with the referee will be forbidden, with goalkeepers required to remain in their position, patiently awaiting the penalty kick.

The IFAB’s decision aims to enhance fairness and ensure a level playing field during penalty shootouts. The modification will effectively put an end to the spectacle of goalkeepers attempting to distract penalty takers, as exemplified by Martínez. The revised rule will be enforced across all competitions governed by IFAB regulations, addressing a long-standing concern within the football community.