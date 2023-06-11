Iga Swiatek at the French Open: In her own world

French Open winner Iga Swiatek has a clear stance on many issues – such as the Russian attack on Ukraine. Only when she’s playing tennis is the Pole completely with herself.

Iga Swiatek likes to talk about many things: about the books she tirelessly reads, about Taylor Swift’s pop albums that she listens to in her free time, about Ukraine, which Russia should kindly leave in peace. But she prefers to talk about her work, the game of tennis, and her revered foreman Rafael Nadal. “What he has achieved is simply incredible, he has played so well for so many years.” And he has won an incredible amount, especially at the Roland Garros facility, where he left deep marks on the clay courts as a fourteen-time tournament winner.

Something like that was probably impossible for her. That will be true. But it is also true that Swiatek is marching straight in the same direction as Nadal and is also leaving visible footprints in Paris.