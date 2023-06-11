Home » Iga Swiatek at the French Open: In her own world
Sports

Iga Swiatek at the French Open: In her own world

by admin
Iga Swiatek at the French Open: In her own world


Photo of the winner in front of the Eiffel Tower: Iga Swiatek in Paris after winning the French Open
Image: EPA

French Open winner Iga Swiatek has a clear stance on many issues – such as the Russian attack on Ukraine. Only when she’s playing tennis is the Pole completely with herself.

Iga Swiatek likes to talk about many things: about the books she tirelessly reads, about Taylor Swift’s pop albums that she listens to in her free time, about Ukraine, which Russia should kindly leave in peace. But she prefers to talk about her work, the game of tennis, and her revered foreman Rafael Nadal. “What he has achieved is simply incredible, he has played so well for so many years.” And he has won an incredible amount, especially at the Roland Garros facility, where he left deep marks on the clay courts as a fourteen-time tournament winner.

Something like that was probably impossible for her. That will be true. But it is also true that Swiatek is marching straight in the same direction as Nadal and is also leaving visible footprints in Paris.

See also  Tennis pro Struff surpasses himself in Madrid

You may also like

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej...

Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president...

The two teams remain golden and undefeated

TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

International match today live on TV, live stream...

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were...

According to media reports: Khedira and Wolf are...

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event)...

Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy