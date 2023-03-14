A year and a half she had not experienced such a performance. After her converted match point against Beatriz Haddad Maia (n°13), Emma Raducanu was taken by her emotions. And the Briton had something. Since her phenomenal and unexpected US Open in 2021 (title for her second Grand Slam disputed), she had not beaten a player ranked in the top 20 in the world. Here he is in the round of 16 of a WTA 1000… for the first time in his career.
This return to the forefront of the 20-year-old player was all the less predictable as she arrived in Indian Wells with wrist problems, which had already largely disrupted her end of the 2022 season and made her put on the blinker after the start. ‘Australian Open. It’s not settled but she plays detached: “I’ve trained so little over the past few weeks that playing matches is a bonus and a win. I have a few treatments but it’s manageable. »
“I am very proud of my mental work and the way I pulled myself together”
And Raducanu has just chained two convincing victories against solid players: Magda Linette beaten in two sets first and then Haddad Maia against whom she went up a notch. She was able to forget this second complicated to seek success (6-1, 2-6, 6-4). “I am very happy to have managed to get out of this game. It was really complicated. I’m very proud of my mental work and how I pulled myself together, kept going and came back in the third set.” she said when coming back to this duel.
Happy with his reaction in the head, she was also happy with her tennis: “I played at a very high level at certain times of the match, especially in the first and then in the last set. » And physically she felt ” much better “ only after his first round, played against Danka Kovinic. She’ll need the full panoply if she wants to worry Iga Swiatek. The poster between the one who climbed very high without managing to stay there (77th in the world this week) and the one, almost as young (21 years old), who locked the circuit makes you want.
Swiatek aims for a double
Bianca Andreescu found a way on Monday to jostle the Pole during a fiery start to the match then in a tense third set and where the two players dominated in turn. The Canadian’s changes of pace disturbed the world No. 1, ultimately not so unhappy to have faced a little adversity. “It was a very close game and I’m really happy to have had a game like that because I now know how I can handle this kind of situation after a few games that were one-sided. »
And the solutions found by Swiatek were rather convincing, she ended up largely dominating Andreescu in the final tie-break (6-3, 7-6 [1]). For his duel against Raducanu, the two will dive a little into the unknown. They have only been played once, and it was on clay in Stuttgart (victory of the Polish 6-4, 6-4). “I just felt how his shots were coming into the racket,” explained Swiatek. Who continues in Indian Wells his quest for a double.