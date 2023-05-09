Home » Igor Kokoskov could join the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant coach
by admin
After the conclusion of the 2022-23 season with the elimination in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks are preparing for important changes in the coaching staff led by coach Quinn Snyder, who took over from Nate McMillan. Among the potential candidates to support Snyder on the Hawks bench is Igor Kokoskov, former coach of the Slovenian national team.

Brian Bailey, Alex Jensen and Antonio Lang are some of the names that have been associated with the position. Jensen served as Snyder’s assistant for eight years in Salt Lake City, while Brian Bailey was the Hawks’ assistant coach for the last two seasons in Utah. Lang also worked with Snyder at Utah (2014-2019) and has spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.

Kokoskov previously worked with Snyder in the 1999-2000 season, when he was his assistant at Missouri, and then for three years at Utah, forming a great relationship. In the past, Kokoskov has praised Snyder as his mentor in both life and basketball.

Should Kokoskov join Snyder again, he would have the opportunity to work with his compatriot Bogdan Bogdanovic, who recently renewed his contract with the Hawks for four years and $68 million.

Source: Zach Klein, WSB TV Atlanta

