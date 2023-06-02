Igor Tudor, coach of Olympique de Marseille, announces his departure after a season on the bench

OM coach Igor Tudor during the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Brest on May 27, 2023. NICOLAS DUCAT / AFP

One season and then goes. In the Marseille city, the pyrotechnic effects celebrating the thirty years of the victory of Olympique de Marseille (OM) in the Champions League have barely subsided than a new period of uncertainty opens for the club. His trainer, the Croatian Igor Tudor, announced on Thursday 1is June his departure, a year after his arrival. The match in Ajaccio (Saturday, at 9 p.m.), for the 38e and last day of Ligue 1, will be the last meeting he will lead from the Olympian bench.

Read our survey: Article reserved for our subscribers “Forever the first”: how young OM fans cultivate the Marseille Champions League

“It has been an honor for me to work for the club this season, to meet its supporters and this city with such a special energy.said the technician at a press conference. I made the decision to leave for private and professional reasons. I learned a lot. » Igor Tudor announced his departure to his players on the same day, as wrote The team late morning. Left behind by Lens after a lackluster end to the championship, the Marseillais will finish the season in third place, synonymous with qualification for the preliminary round of the Champions League. A second podium in a row for the first time since 2011 for OM.

Landed on the Old Port last summer following the beloved Jorge Sampaoli, Igor Tudor began his mission in a hostile climate. After disastrous preparation matches, the Stade-Vélodrome public welcomed his name during the first meeting of the season with a concert of whistles – unheard of in Marseille. But the former Croatian international held firm. And conquered, in turn, the demanding Marseille public.

“A year here is like two or three years at another club”

Embodying in its own way the motto “Straight to the goal” of OM, Tudor has implemented a method consisting of recovering the ball high and as quickly as possible near the opposing surface. A verticality – “the future of football”, according to president Pablo Longoria -, which allowed an attacking style of play and intensity. Satisfied “to have provided emotions to the public”, Igor Tudor has gone through the season alternating between the good – a place on the podium almost permanently, and prestigious performances – and the less good – a rapid elimination in the Champions League, and in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France against in Annecy. If his methods have sometimes been questioned in the locker room, the 45-year-old technician has always been supported by the Marseille leaders, starting with its president.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Olympique de Marseille still can’t do it in the Champions League

But the trying end of the season, marked by three defeats in four games and the loss of second place in the championship to Lens, seemed to mark the coach. “Working here for a year is like working two or three years at another club”argued Thursday the one whose departure had been anticipated for several days, referring to “many sleepless nights”. Committed to OM until 2024, the former technician from Hellas Verona (Italy) agreed with Marseille officials to interrupt his contract at the end of the season. “We respected our coach’s wish not to continue the adventure with us next season”explained Pablo Longoria at a press conference, thanking Igor Tudor for “the values ​​of work and rigor” et “good work” carried out.

“I am proud and happy with this season, noted the coach last week, looking down at the end of the defeat of his team at home against Brest (1-2). We had great football, a great Champions League, wonderful matches against Reims and PSG in the Coupe de France. In total, this team gave a lot of emotions and had good results. » Believing to have “get the most out of this team”the former central defender, who was new to the French championship, assured that OM ended the season ” To [sa] place » at the end of a “very difficult championship”even if the club “hoped [finir] a bit higher “.

The seasons follow one another and look alike for Marseille. A year after Jorge Sampaoli, a volcanic Argentinian technician who left the club after raising it to the Champions League, Igor Tudor is leaving in turn, after a season on the Marseille bench. And if the Croatian technician estimated, on Thursday “leaving the club in better conditions than [quand il] had found it”, the question of the model desired by President Longoria will quickly arise. The name of his successor is not yet known.