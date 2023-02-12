(Regarding the sequence of matches) It is always difficult to play three matches in the space of six days. It’s not just the legs, it’s also in the head when you see the intensity we put into the match against Paris on Wednesday. On Samuel Gigot’s injury, we hope it’s not too serious, but we have to see the exams. »
Pascal Gastien, Clermont coach: “There is a certain disappointment because we maneuvered OM well, which is impressive. We have to lead to the score. There is a penalty on Wieteska and the Marseillais (Paul Lopez) arrive late. And on the first goal, there is no fault at the start on the free kick which brings an involuntary hand. But the victory of OM is in the logic of things despite everything. Marseille has a very good team and we were able to rise to their level at times. And that is interesting.
Pre-match incidents and postponement of kick-off have no effect on the result. When we play, we always hope to win but we knew that the calendar and the matches against Monaco or Marseille would be complicated. We are lacking a bit of success offensively at the moment. It will come back because we are able to do better. There is quality in front and we have to keep our backs for a while. We have to play in Rennes on the next day. What bothers me is having lost a defender to injury (Caufriez). »