Beijing time on September 24th news, Andre Iguodala announced on his podcast that he renews his contract with the Warriors for one year and then retire after the end of the 2022-23 season.

“Before I focused on basketball, I never had the opportunity to see other cities,” Iguodala said. “Yes, I have been to China 10 times, but I have never had a good time in China. I want to do this new season. While training well, go to those cities away from home and have fun.”

“And I said to Cuminga and Moody, ‘If you guys have to play me this season, there’s something you didn’t do well,'” Iguodala continued. Don’t waste Curry’s peak. After winning the championship this year, I thought it was time. But Curry said he wanted me back for another year, so you know, Stephen (Curry), this is the last year !”

The reason why he chose to fight for another year, Iguodala quipped that Curry was the culprit. “This summer, I actually preferred to retire most of the time,” Iguodala said. “But after talking to my family, my teammates, and the Warriors staff, I decided to come back.”

“I want to ‘blame’ those guys, first of all Curry, but as a team, Klay (Thompson) and Dream Chasing can’t be separated, Kerr also has some responsibility, and Miles (general manager), Iguodala quipped, “Certainly, I think because they gave me so much love, they made me find a presence outside of the game. Kerr said to me, ‘We really need you on the court. ‘ The same goes for Dream Chasing. So when I came back, these guys had a big impact.”

A fun fact is that when Iguodala entered the draft in 2004, Cuminga was only 1 year old. Today, Cuminga updated social media, posting photos of Iguodala’s locker and writing, “Welcome back, my big brother.”

The 38-year-old Iguodala was one of the Warriors' championship-winning members last season. In the 31 regular-season games he played, he averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game. (jim)





