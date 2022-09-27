After reflecting on the possibility of retirement in the summer, Andrè Iguodala decided to play another year: the signing that linked him to the Warriors (at the minimum wage) arrived yesterday. What is about to begin will be his 19th season in the NBA and the 8th with the Golden State jersey, with which he won 4 titles (in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). The player will be available to Steve Kerr for the two preseason games that the reigning champions will play in Japan, on September 30 and October 2 at the Saitama Super Arena, against the Washington Wizards.