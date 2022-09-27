Home Sports Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors: renewal for another season
Sports

Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors: renewal for another season

Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors: renewal for another season

The 38-year-old has decided to continue: it will be his 19th season in the NBA, the 8th in the San Francisco bay

After reflecting on the possibility of retirement in the summer, Andrè Iguodala decided to play another year: the signing that linked him to the Warriors (at the minimum wage) arrived yesterday. What is about to begin will be his 19th season in the NBA and the 8th with the Golden State jersey, with which he won 4 titles (in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). The player will be available to Steve Kerr for the two preseason games that the reigning champions will play in Japan, on September 30 and October 2 at the Saitama Super Arena, against the Washington Wizards.

September 27 – 10:38 am

